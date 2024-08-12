Marine and Sailors Awarded for Saving Marine's Life

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA. – One Marine and three sailors were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals for their meritorious achievements during a ceremony aboard Camp Wilson, California, on August 11, 2024.



The Marine and sailors acted swiftly when an incident occurred on a live-fire range during Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-24, in July 2024. Their actions directly aided in saving the life of a Marine while awaiting a helicopter evacuation to a nearby hospital. The Marine was treated and subsequently released to recover alongside his family. The Marine and his family video-called with the command during the award ceremony.



Maj. Gen. David L. Odom, Commanding General of 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), awarded the service members during his visit to Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.



Lt. Col. Ted Driscoll, Commanding Officer of 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV, demonstrated his gratitude toward the awardees by saying, “The immediate and responsive actions of our Marine and sailors exemplify the professionalism and readiness that we value as a unit. Because of their swift actions, along with the additional support of other Marines, sailors, and civilians from the battalion, Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, a Marine is still alive and on the road to recovery.”



The recipients of the awards were:



Cpl. Cullen Potter of Dripping Springs, Texas, an Anti-Tank missileman and Section Leader with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Petty Officer Carlos Calvillo of Banning, California, a Field Medical Technician and Company Line Corpsman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Petty Officer Jonathan Wegner of St. Louis, Missouri, a Field Medical Technician with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV.



Hospital Corpsman First Class Petty Officer Efrain Barrera of Coalinga, California, a Field Medical Technician and Battalion Leading Chief Petty Officer with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d MARDIV.

