Charleston District welcomes new engineering chief

On the banks of the Ashley River at The Citadel, Steven Bath, Charleston District’s new Engineering Division chief, found more than an education in civil engineering; he discovered a lifelong commitment to service and a passion for solving complex challenges.



“The Citadel instilled in me a sense of service to others and to my country,” Bath recalls. “Following that purpose, I started with a summer job before my senior year on a hydrographic survey crew with Charleston

District.”



A Charleston native, Bath’s introduction to the Corps in Charleston set the stage for a remarkable career, spanning nearly four decades.



“As a young engineering student, I was full of questions every time I went to the office,” Bath said. “No matter who I talked to, they took the time to explain what they were doing. I knew then that the Corps of Engineers was where I wanted to learn to be an engineer.”



Upon graduating from The Citadel in 1986, Bath joined federal service as a civil engineer with the Savannah District’s Hydrology and

Hydraulics Section. Steven’s dedication to engineering extends beyond technical proficiency; it embodies a deep-seated commitment to making a

meaningful impact through his work.



“What I like about engineering is the ability to seek solutions to challenging problems and to see those solutions implemented,” Bath said.

“The Corps is integral to the defense of our nation both through military and civil works. I am proud to be a part of that team.”



Throughout his career, Steven has been involved in projects of profound significance, each leaving an indelible mark on his professional journey.



“I remember going onto Fort Stewart at the start of the Gulf War. The base was deserted and all the lots that had been filled with tanks and tactical vehicles were now empty. All I could think was, I hope that the things we designed and built prepared the soldiers for what they were about to face.”



Beyond military projects, Steven has contributed to humanitarian efforts, such as the construction of an alternate care facility in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and emergency dam evaluations across South Carolina following tropical storm Joaquin. These projects highlight the Corps’ responsiveness to national emergencies and its capacity to provide essential infrastructure during emergencies.



“It is easy to see how we impact the nation when you are a part of projects like this,” Bath reflects.



Bath’s professional journey is intertwined with personal connections that amplify his commitment to service and community. Robert Sorenson, a project manager at Charleston District and Bath’s Citadel classmate, offered insights into Bath’s time as a cadet.



“Steve was a year behind me but we were in the same company, F-Troop, 2nd Battalion, and we were both civil engineering majors,” Sorenson recalls. “He was an extremely outgoing individual, respected by his peers with very good grades in a daunting major. I think he’s going to be a great fit in the Engineering Division!”



From inquisitive student to seasoned leader, Bath serves as an inspiration to future generations of engineers and leaders. Rest assured that under Bath’s leadership, the legacy of engineering excellence will continue to thrive, shaping a brighter future for our Lowcountry communities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 10:50 Story ID: 478355 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charleston District welcomes new engineering chief, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.