New chief takes charge in Conway

Just northwest of the winding riverbanks of the Waccamaw River and the golden shores of Myrtle Beach, Erica Stone has assumed the role of branch chief at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Regulatory Field Office in Conway, S.C., bringing a unique blend of scientific rigor and community spirit to her new position.



Born and raised in Summerville, near Charleston, Stone’s path to leadership was rooted in her early love for the coastal environment.



“I’ve always been a science nerd and I knew early on that working to protect our environment is something I wanted to do,” she said, reminiscing about early experiences that would later define her career.



After moving to Conway during her formative years and earning a bachelor’s degree in marine science from Coastal Carolina University, Stone dove headfirst into the regulatory world as an intern at the Conway Field Office.



“It was meant to be,” she recalls. “I learned about the internship just months before graduation and knew it was where I belonged.”



Eager for more, her can-do attitude quickly led her to a permanent role, navigating the complexities of environmental policy as a full-time regulator in 2014.



“I’m proud to have spent my entire professional career with the Charleston District,” she said. “I worked my way up from permitting to mitigation to special projects, and now I’m thrilled to be back with the dedicated team in Conway.”



Now at the helm of the Conway office during a period of unprecedented growth, Stone faces a dynamic set of challenges. Just 14 miles southeast, Myrtle Beach is ranked as the #1 fastest growing city in America for the third year in a row according to U.S. News & World Report.



“Our region is growing very fast, so it is critical that we find the balance between development and conservation,” she notes. “Our office strikes that balance handling a variety of projects, from Section 10 dredging operations along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, to road widening, urban development permitting, and beach renourishment aimed at protecting our coastal communities.”



For Stone, the heart of her role lies in community engagement. “My favorite part of the job is talking to the public,” she shares. “We live here too, so addressing concerns about flooding and ensuring our regulatory efforts align with community needs is crucial.”



Beyond the office and field work, Stone is a proud mother of two teenagers and a self-professed karaoke enthusiast. “You can’t throw a rock without hitting a good place to sing around here,” she jokes.



As Erica Stone continues to navigate her leadership role in Conway, her journey—from science-minded intern to community-focused leader serves as a testament to passion, perseverance and the power of coastal

stewardship.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 10:50 Story ID: 478354 Location: CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New chief takes charge in Conway, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.