World class workplace welcomes new employees

The Charleston District continues to live up to its reputation as a great place to work. It was once again recognized as a ‘World Class Workplace for 2023’ as it welcomed more than thirty employees to the organization this year.



“We are excited to welcome these amazing people to our organization,” said Lisa Metheney, Charleston District’s senior civilian. “Recruiting and retention is extremely important for us,” she added, “and we are always looking for ways to attract the best and brightest since people are our biggest asset.”



The District was recognized as a ‘World Class Workplace’ at the recent Executive Governance Meeting hosted by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, CG USACE and 55th Chief of Engineers and Command Sgt.Maj. Douglas Galick, 15th USACE CSM.



This year the district was one of only 4 districts to achieve this level, including Vicksburg, Philadelphia, and San Francisco Districts.

The workplace designations are based on responses from employees’ perceptions to the Federal Employees Viewpoint Survey that is administered by the Partnership for Public Service every year across the Federal government.



Responses to the questions are reviewed and then scored, with weight given to questions related to recommending the organization as a good place to work, job satisfaction and organizational satisfaction. To receive a World Class Workplace designation, the organization must score between 80% and 89%.



Being recognized as a World Class Workplace since 2017 is an honor and definitely something nice to refer to when we are recruiting new team members. But the most important thing about the FEVS is the feedback received from our own employees is used to continue to makes us an even better workplace. It is the teamwork, caring for each other, and dedication to the mission our employees exhibit that fuels the scores the District receives.



As part of new efforts in recruiting, the Charleston District is working with other South Atlantic Division districts to create a new recruiting campaign called “Build With Us,” which will be unveiled at the 2024 SAD Regional Leadership Development Program graduation as one of the class projects. The class is working with SAD and HQ USACE key talent managers and leaders to launch creative approaches and create unified messaging and branding for districts to use to help recruit professionals in every field.



We are pleased to introduce our new employees and are so glad they decided to “Build with Us” as we continue to solve some of the nation’s toughest challenges. Come “Build with Us!” We Build Futures. Check out our careers page at https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/Careers/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US