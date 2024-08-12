Protecting paradise with Mayor Phillip Pounds

In the heart of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Mayor Phillip Pounds stands as a pillar of leadership. As the mayor of this picturesque coastal community, Pounds’ road to public service was a dynamic one. His journey was rooted in a deep love for his community, a vision for a fiscally sound municipality, sustainable development and resilience against the threats of Mother Nature.



Pounds’ connection to the Lowcountry runs deep. He and his family started vacationing on Isle of Palms in the 1990s and quickly fell in love with its natural beauty and relaxed atmosphere. In 2010, he bought property on the island and five years later, after retiring from a high stress job in the financial services industry in Charlotte, N.C., he traded his business suits in for shorts and flip-flops.



His bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington prepared him well to serve various clients in large financial firms such as Wachovia, First Union and Wells Fargo for 25 years. There he primarily built, managed and led his firm’s relationships teams while helping clients with investment services.



After he and his wife, Laurie, settled into life on this barrier island with its vibrant community he quickly knew he wanted to give back to the island that had given his family so much. He wanted to be instrumental in shaping the island’s future.



In 2019, Pounds was elected to the city council, the public works committee, public safety, recreation committee and his favorite, the chair of the Ways and Means Committee where his financial expertise was able to make a difference. Prior to being elected he served on the Planning Commission.



He was elected mayor in 2022, embracing the role with a vision of transparency and being responsive to those who elected him.

His tenure has been marked by efforts to enhance community engagement, innovative recycling programs, a focus on drainage and storm water projects, expanded public access to green spaces and having the lowest property taxes in the tri-county area.



His community involvement reaches further than his 7-mile-long beach, he became an Honorary Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District in 2023. This unique program, run by Joint Base Charleston, was developed to exchange ideas, experiences, and friendships between key members of the local civilian community and the Charleston military community.



Pounds quickly embraced this partnership and participated in various District events, including walking in the City of Charleston’s Holiday Parade to pass out frisbees with the Corps’ water safety messages. This is important to him and his community as well.



As his knowledge about the District’s missions grew, he realized there may be an opportunity for his community to become a federal coastal storm risk management project. These projects may receive partial federal funding for periodic sand replacement, reducing the risk to the infrastructure behind the dunes.



Damage from storms and erosion are dramatically reduced when there is a stable, well-maintained beach, berm and dune system in place. Getting federal funds is a huge benefit to small coastal communities that otherwise might not be able to protect these islands with their limited budgets.



Through his strong relationship with the District, he was able to alleviate some concerns the city council and his residents had about partnering with the federal government. Enough so, that the city recently submitted a letter of intent to the District to start the process for help with a coastal defense system. This is the first step on a long road to becoming a federal coastal storm risk management project.



As Isle of Palms continues to navigate the challenges of our changing world, the partnership between Mayor Pounds and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will undoubtedly remain a cornerstone of its success. Together, they are writing a story of hope, resilience and a steadfast commitment to the enduring legacy of this beloved island for generations to come.



“My hope for Isle of Palms is for it to remain a place where future generations can build their own cherished memories, just like my family has,” said Pounds. “I want to do everything within my power to protect this coastal gem.”



Note: There are currently four authorized federal beach projects in South Carolina: Folly Beach, the Grand Strand (Garden City/Surfside, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach), Edisto Beach and Pawleys Island.

