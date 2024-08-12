Joint Training Enhances Communication, Morale at 107th Attack Wing

Photo By 1st Lt. Jason Carr | Members from both 115 Fighter Wing Comm Squadron and 107 Attack Wing Comm Squadron...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Jason Carr | Members from both 115 Fighter Wing Comm Squadron and 107 Attack Wing Comm Squadron pose in front of a static display of an F4 Phantom II, June 12, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Members of the 115 Comm Squadron were invited to Niagara Falls to participate in a joint training and share best practices with their 107 Attack Wing counterparts. New York Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt Jason Carr. see less | View Image Page

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY- Fourteen members of the 115th Fighter Wing Communications Squadron traveled from Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, to the 107th Attack Wing in Niagara Falls, New York, for a joint training exercise from June 10-13. This collaborative event was the result of over a year of meticulous planning by senior leadership from both units, who initially conceived the idea during an Air Force Information Technology conference.



The primary goal of this exercise was to provide both squadrons with a unique opportunity to break away from the routine of typical Annual Training (AT) days.



In this approach to training, participants aim to strengthen relationships, boost morale, and foster a sense of camaraderie among fellow airmen. The initiative also served a dual purpose: it allowed the 107th to showcase its operational processes and offered insights into how the 115th conducts its business, thereby promoting an exchange of best practices.



From August 26-30, the 107th Attack Wing Communications Squadron will reciprocate by visiting the 115th Fighter Wing. This second phase of the training exercise is anticipated to further enhance the mutual learning experience and solidify the bonds formed during the initial visit.



One of the significant benefits of this joint training exercise was the opportunity for members of both squadrons to interact outside their usual environments.



The chance to engage with peers from another base allowed airmen to forge new connections, share experiences, and gain fresh perspectives on their roles and responsibilities.



“Getting off base (in August) and working with another unit helps break the monotony of our usual training days,” said Master Sgt. Brad Owens of the 107th Attack Wing. “It’s a fantastic way to build relationships and improve morale across the squadron.”



In addition to the morale-boosting aspects of the exercise, the joint training provided a platform for both squadrons to showcase their unique approaches to mission-critical tasks.



The 107th Attack Wing demonstrated its operational processes, highlighting areas where it excels, while the 115th Fighter Wing shared its own strategies and techniques.



“We’re always looking for ways to improve our processes and become more efficient,” said Technical Sgt. Joshua Larson of the 115th Fighter Wing. “This joint training gives us the chance to learn from each other and implement best practices that can enhance our operations back home.”



As the 107th Attack Wing prepares for its upcoming visit to Truax Field in August, anticipation is high for continued collaboration and learning. The exchange is expected to yield further improvements in operational efficiency and reinforce the strong working relationship between the two squadrons.



The joint training exercise between the 107th Attack Wing Communications Squadron and the 115th Fighter Wing Communications Squadron exemplifies the value of inter-unit collaboration within the Air National Guard.



By sharing knowledge and fostering relationships, both units are better equipped to meet their mission objectives and support the broader goals of the Air Force.





This innovative approach to joint training not only benefits the participating airmen but also sets a precedent for future collaborative efforts within the military. The success of this initiative underscores the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in maintaining a high level of operational readiness.