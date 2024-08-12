Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC

In July, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics complex announced the winners of quarterly awards for the first quarter of 2024.
OC-ALC leaders, Wade Loflin, OC-ALC deputy director, Col. Jason Martin, mobilization assistant to the OC-ALC commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, distributed the awards to the winners July 11 and July 15 for their outstanding performance.
Civilian employees, teams, and military members the OC-ALC from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award each quarter.
The 2024 first quarter award winners are:
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 1A
Lori Ward, 76th CMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 1B
Keith Grimes, 76th CMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 2A
Shaina Zopfi-Endsley, 76th AMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 2B
Drew Lansford, 76th AMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 3
Jerry Bennett, 76th MXSG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 4
Thomas Ballas, 76th CMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 5
Brian Frazier, 76th AMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 6
Donald Foote, 76th CMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 7
B1 Stab Production Team, 76th CMXG
EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 8
PROACT Repair Developmental Team, 76th PMXG
Airman of the Quarter
Airman First Class Isaiah Chacon, 76th PMXG
Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Kyle Pavlik, 76th CMXG
Senior NCO of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Joshua Caldwell, OC-ALC business office
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
2nd Lt. Katherine Rieder, 76th PMXG
