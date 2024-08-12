Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC

    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC

    Photo By Lauren Kelly | Mr. Wade Loflin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy director, presents the...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    In July, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics complex announced the winners of quarterly awards for the first quarter of 2024.

    OC-ALC leaders, Wade Loflin, OC-ALC deputy director, Col. Jason Martin, mobilization assistant to the OC-ALC commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, distributed the awards to the winners July 11 and July 15 for their outstanding performance.

    Civilian employees, teams, and military members the OC-ALC from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award each quarter.

    The 2024 first quarter award winners are:

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 1A
    Lori Ward, 76th CMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 1B
    Keith Grimes, 76th CMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 2A
    Shaina Zopfi-Endsley, 76th AMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 2B
    Drew Lansford, 76th AMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 3
    Jerry Bennett, 76th MXSG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 4
    Thomas Ballas, 76th CMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 5
    Brian Frazier, 76th AMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 6
    Donald Foote, 76th CMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 7
    B1 Stab Production Team, 76th CMXG

    EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 8
    PROACT Repair Developmental Team, 76th PMXG

    Airman of the Quarter
    Airman First Class Isaiah Chacon, 76th PMXG

    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
    Staff Sgt. Kyle Pavlik, 76th CMXG

    Senior NCO of the Quarter
    Master Sgt. Joshua Caldwell, OC-ALC business office

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
    2nd Lt. Katherine Rieder, 76th PMXG

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 10:19
    Story ID: 478348
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC
    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC
    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC
    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC
    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC
    Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recognition
    Quarterly awards
    Employee of the Quarter
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download