Quarterly award winners recognized at OC-ALC

Photo By Lauren Kelly | Mr. Wade Loflin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy director, presents the...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Kelly | Mr. Wade Loflin, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex deputy director, presents the Employee of the Quarter, Category 2A, award for the first quarter of 2024 to Shaina Zopfi-Endsley, 568th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, July 11, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly) see less | View Image Page

In July, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics complex announced the winners of quarterly awards for the first quarter of 2024.



OC-ALC leaders, Wade Loflin, OC-ALC deputy director, Col. Jason Martin, mobilization assistant to the OC-ALC commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, distributed the awards to the winners July 11 and July 15 for their outstanding performance.



Civilian employees, teams, and military members the OC-ALC from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award each quarter.



The 2024 first quarter award winners are:



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 1A

Lori Ward, 76th CMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 1B

Keith Grimes, 76th CMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 2A

Shaina Zopfi-Endsley, 76th AMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 2B

Drew Lansford, 76th AMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 3

Jerry Bennett, 76th MXSG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 4

Thomas Ballas, 76th CMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 5

Brian Frazier, 76th AMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 6

Donald Foote, 76th CMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 7

B1 Stab Production Team, 76th CMXG



EMPLOYEE OF THE QUARTER, CATEGORY 8

PROACT Repair Developmental Team, 76th PMXG



Airman of the Quarter

Airman First Class Isaiah Chacon, 76th PMXG



Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Kyle Pavlik, 76th CMXG



Senior NCO of the Quarter

Master Sgt. Joshua Caldwell, OC-ALC business office



Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

2nd Lt. Katherine Rieder, 76th PMXG