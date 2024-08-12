Lakenheath celebrates one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Schwartz, 48th Force Support Squadron Mathies Airman Leadership School instructor, was recognized as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year July 25.



Among many notable accomplishments captured in her nomination, Schwartz is credited with creating the first-ever combined U.S.-U.K. professional military education course through collaboration with the RAF’s PME command team. Her initiative is lauded for its immersive elements and for strengthening NATO interoperability and allied educational relationships.



“I have been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve alongside our partner nations and allies,” Schwartz said. “Despite our many differences in culture, language and tradition, we share a common bond in our commitment to duty, honor and service.”



Born in Caracas, Venezuela and raised in Harlem, New York, Schwartz graduated high school in 2007 where she was a member of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. After high school, she was a New York City courts system translator for unaccompanied migrant minors. She would then go on to enlist in May 2015 as an Air Force material management apprentice.



Other notable accomplishments by Schwartz include being selected by the U.S. Department of State to serve as a Spanish translator and instructor. She is also a member of the Language Enabled Airman Program. Additionally, she led a USAFE-AFAFRICA/A1 directed manpower review, solving a three-year staffing shortage at Mathies ALS.



“It’s rewarding and humbling to earn this award,” said Schwartz. “I’m grateful for the award but I’m also grateful for the development I received along the way and to those who taught me how to be the person and non-commissioned officer I am today.”



The Air Force’s 12 OAY program has been an annual tradition since 1968 celebrating Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements.

