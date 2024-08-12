Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lakenheath celebrates one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year [Image 6 of 6]

    Lakenheath celebrates one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Schwartz, 48th Force Support Squadron Mathies Airman Leadership School instructor, poses for a portrait at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, August 7, 2024. Schwartz was selected as one of the Air Force’s 12 Oustanding Airmen of 2024. The 12 OAY program has been an annual tradition since 1968 celebrating Airmen who display superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements.

