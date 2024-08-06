USARC CSM Gregory Betty visits Soldiers in at CSTX 24-02

FORT McCOY, Wis. – Command Sgt. Major Gregory Betty, the 15th command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, circulated through the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 Friday and Saturday to visit troops and observe combat readiness training. The CSTX is designed to deliver and enable realistic training in an austere training environment and prepare units for multi-domain large scale combat operations.



Betty said he visited Fort McCoy to witness CSTX and see Soldiers going through tough, realistic training that they’ve been working on all year.

The training provided during the CSTX is intended to mimic the battlefield, which gives Commanders a better sense of overall unit readiness. CSTX provides multi-domain operations training to Reserve forces utilizing cutting edge mission command systems, modern information systems, and innovative training platforms. Betty visited several units while on ground to speak face-to-face with Soldiers, observe training, and increase troop morale.



U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Michael Moto, with 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, said Betty’s presence positively affected everyone on the mission because it made them feel important.

“The CSM being here is a pretty big deal,” said Mota, “it pushes Soldiers to want to do their best. Morale goes through the roof when CSM talks to them and gives them a boost.”



The U.S. Army Reserve constantly works to build and maintain a powerful, resilient force that is ready to defeat our enemies in an everchanging landscape. Soldiers must be ready and capable to conduct a full range of military operations to defeat all enemies regardless of the threats they may pose.



“This event is all about testing your equipment, your skills, to make sure that when we go to fight, when we get all the reps and sets in, that we get after the enemy when in the warzone,” said Betty.



America’s Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.

