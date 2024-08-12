Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARC CSM visits troops during CSTX 24 at Fort McCoy Wisconsin

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Conrad 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT McCOY, Wis. – Command Sgt. Major Gregory Betty, the 15th command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, circulated through the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 Friday and Saturday to visit troops and observe combat readiness training. The CSTX is designed to deliver and enable realistic training in an austere training environment and prepare units for multi-domain large scale combat operations.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 20:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933700
    VIRIN: 240811-A-JH149-2373
    Filename: DOD_110502596
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    recruitment
    retention
    readiness
    usarmyreserve
    CSTX24
    csmbetty

