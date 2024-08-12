USARC CSM visits troops during CSTX 24 at Fort McCoy Wisconsin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT McCOY, Wis. – Command Sgt. Major Gregory Betty, the 15th command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, circulated through the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 Friday and Saturday to visit troops and observe combat readiness training. The CSTX is designed to deliver and enable realistic training in an austere training environment and prepare units for multi-domain large scale combat operations.