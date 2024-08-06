NCTAMS PAC Change of Command 2024

Captain Jaime Hill relieved Captain Michael Salehi as commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) and as Commander, Task Group 1010.3, during the Command’s 58th change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wahiawa Annex on August 8th, 2024. Commodore Kelvin McGhee, Commander, Naval Network Warfare Command (NAVNETWARCOM)/Task Force 1010, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker.



The ceremony, a time-honored tradition of transferring total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one individual to another, marked the end of a successful tour for Capt. Salehi.



During his remarks, Cdre. McGhee emphasized the importance of NCTAMS PAC and the significance of the assured command and control (AC2) mission that it provides, “Without the foundation that you provide, the greater initiatives of the Pacific Fleet of the United States Navy and our nation fail. This isn’t hyperbole or exaggeration. That is why it is so important what we are doing here today.”



Capt. Michael Salehi, who assumed command of NCTAMS PAC in 2022, remarked on his time at the command, highlighting the resiliency of the Sailors and civilians through countless inspections and assessments, “Each time, what I noticed here with the crew, was that we emerged much stronger than ever.”



Capt. Salehi continued, “I can honestly tell you unequivocally when I walk out from these inspections, it is clear that all of you put the doubters to rest, because you are stronger and more resilient than people believe, so don't let them ever fool you or tell you otherwise.”



During Capt. Jaime Hill's remarks, she commended Capt. Salehi for his leadership, indicating that it is clear to her that she is “getting a ready-to-go force, that is postured for continued success,” and that she is blessed to be walking in his footsteps.



Capt. Hill is a native of Nebraska and was raised in California. She graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Physics, where she commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer. In 2004, she lateral transferred into the Information Warfare Community. She graduated from the University of Maryland in 2009 with a Master of Science in Information Technology.



Her operational assignments include tours as Assistant Navigation Officer and Aft Plant Officer on board the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom; Training Officer on board USS Porter (DDG-78) in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; Staff Communications Officer on board Destroyer Squadron 26 that included Hurricane Katrina Relief Efforts on board USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75); Combat Systems Officer on board USS Freedom (LCS-1) Gold Crew; and the N6 for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) FIVE.



Shore assignments include tours as Fleet Forces Information Technology Asset Manager at Naval Network Warfare Command; Chief of Operations, C4 Systems Directorate (CCJ6) Joint Cyberspace Communications Center at United States Central Command in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan; and Deputy Executive Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare (OPNAV N2N6); Executive Officer / Chief Staff Officer at Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT). She has also commanded Naval Communications Telecommunications Area Station Detachment Rota Spain.



NCTAMS PAC’s motto, “Connecting the Warfighter,” rings true with its mission to provide the operational platform with information – secure and reliable, classified and unclassified voice, messaging, video and data telecommunications to US Naval, Joint, Interagency, and Coalition operating forces worldwide.

