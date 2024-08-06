Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 17:04 Photo ID: 8583663 VIRIN: 240808-N-PL464-5516 Resolution: 4715x3143 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NCTAMS PAC Change of Command 2024, by ENS S G, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.