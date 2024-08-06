Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTAMS PAC Change of Command 2024

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Ensign S G 

    Naval Information Forces

    Captain Jaime Hill relieved Captain Michael Salehi as commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) and as Commander, Task Group 1010.3.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 17:04
    Location: US
