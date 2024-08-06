Captain Jaime Hill relieved Captain Michael Salehi as commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) and as Commander, Task Group 1010.3.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 17:04
|Photo ID:
|8583663
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-PL464-5516
|Resolution:
|4715x3143
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCTAMS PAC Change of Command 2024, by ENS S G, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCTAMS PAC Change of Command 2024
No keywords found.