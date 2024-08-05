Cadets visit Nashville for engineering, construction, operations insight

Photo By Braden Simmons | U.S. Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps Cadets Larkin Price, TyeQuez Wilkins,...... read more read more Photo By Braden Simmons | U.S. Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps Cadets Larkin Price, TyeQuez Wilkins, Leonardo Bustinza and David Roshu pose in front of a sign for Old Hickory Lock during a site visit to the project Aug. 2, 2024, at Old Hickory, Tennessee. The ROTC cadets, which are a part of “The Cadet Learning Training Program,” visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District to better understand the purpose and goals of the Corps of Engineers. (USACE Photo by Braden Simmons) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE Tenn. (Aug. 9, 2024) -- People come visit Nashville from all over.



They come for any number of reasons, to see a sports game, to celebrate an event or even to hear some country music.



But in the case of four engineering cadets with the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, they are in Nashville to see the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and to get insight of engineering, construction, and operations missions the district supports in the Cumberland River and Tennessee River basins and an area of operations encompassing parts of seven states.



Leonardo Bustinza, Larkin Price, TyeQuez Wilkins and David Roshu are the four cadets that arrived to tour the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District as a part of “The Cadet Troop Learning Training.” This training opportunity is a nationwide program that immerses cadets in a military unit or government entity. The cadets are in the region July 22 to Aug. 14, 2024, learning about the Nashville District offices and touring different sites, including Kentucky Lock, Center Hill Dam, Barkley Dam, J. Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake.



"We are excited to showcase our district's mission to these four talented aspiring cadets," said Nashville District commander Lt. Col. Robert Green. "The hope is through programs like this we can continue to recruit and assemble talented officers to continue to fulfill our mission and be a leading force for engineering efforts along the Cumberland and Tennessee rivers."



This visit is ultimately a way to show these cadets what may be in store for them in their U.S. Army careers.



"I could definitely see myself working here, or at least working with the Corps at some point," said U.S. Army cadet TyeQuez Wilkins.



In these visits the cadets learned about some of the programs ranging from Real Estate to Regulatory to gain an understanding of all that goes into the Nashville District’s mission of maintaining navigation and commerce between the Cumberland and Tennessee rivers.



“I didn’t even know it got that complicated until I got here and I’m seeing some of the stuff they’re doing,” said Wilkins.



In the past cadets would spend most of their time at one project for the entirety of their visit. However, for this group, the Command team wanted to ensure that they got a more comprehensive view of the district by showcasing both its mega project sites and some of the smaller locks and dams to showcase the extent of LRN’s influence.



After their time here the cadets will soon be headed back to their respective universities across the country, with a clearer understanding of the impact that can be found in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District.



"To me at least this is the best branch,” said Wilkins. “You’re not going to get the experience that we're getting at any other type of branch."



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.