Leapfest 2024 - Sgt. 1st Class Michael Iacona - 110th Public Affairs Detachment



Leapfest 2024: International Airborne Competition Returns to Rhode Island



EXETER, R.I. -- The skies over Rhode Island were once again filled with the sight of parachutes as Leapfest 2024, the world-renowned international airborne competition, took place on Saturday, August 3, 2024.



Hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard, Leapfest is a prestigious annual operation aimed at fostering camaraderie and Esprit de Corps among airborne soldiers from across the globe. The competition draws participants from allied foreign militaries as well as all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.



Each team at Leapfest is composed of four participants who jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at an altitude of 1,500 feet (457 meters). Using MC-6 static line, steerable, parabolic parachutes, the jumpers attempt to land as close as possible to a designated area, marked with an X within the landing zone. Upon landing and performing a parachute landing fall (PLF), their time to reach the marked area is recorded by judges on the ground.



Leapfest is both an individual and team event. Each jumper is required to complete two jumps to qualify for individual awards and teams must collectively complete eight jumps to be eligible for team awards. Adding to the event's international flavor, a foreign jump exchange is conducted which puts soldiers under the direction of international jumpmasters, culminating in a foreign jump wings pinning ceremony.



The Rhode Island Army National Guard, alongside riggers, jumpmasters, and aviation support from other U.S. based units ensures the smooth execution of this high-profile event.



“Leapfest represents the cutting edge of airborne operations and teamwork. Participants use the skills and dedication they bring with them from around the world to provide a seamless merging of cohesion and interoperability, each jump showcases the future of the capabilities of the United States and our allies while continuing to honor our past. Leapfest has become a beacon for the airborne community by redefining what's possible when the best soldiers from around the world train and compete together,” said Major Jeffery Nelson, 56th Troop Command.



This year Leapfest participants were equipped with a newer T11-R S/P (Reserve/Static Line Parachute), the newer design allows for enhanced stability during descent, minimizing oscillations and other movements that could increase injury risk during landing. The design of the reserve parachute reduces the risk of injury by distributing the forces created during descent more evenly across the jumper’s body. It was designed to minimize malfunctions and ensure the reserve parachute deploys correctly in the event it is needed.



The Rhode Island National Guard is dedicated to ensuring the force is leveraging every strength in its arsenal. Leapfest 2024 continues this tradition of showcasing the skills, dedication and diversity of airborne soldiers from around the world to train and prepare for the day when their skills are needed on the battlefield. This year marks a particularly significant event as for the first time an all female jump team from the 173rd Airborne Brigade participated in the competition.



“Make the connections - these events are not just for fun. Although the fun is a selling point, but the message is to connect with your international counterparts, our partners and with our U.S. counterparts, we don't really get to see them that often, the military is already such a small community and the airborne community is even smaller, and here you are at an event where they are bringing you all together and that's beautiful. I can turn to people from all over the world, get their advice, and work with them to solve future problems. Making those social connections and learning about their background and how things are working so in the future if we ever need to work together for a real world event the integration will be that much smoother,” said 1st Lieutenant Angelia Lance, 173rd Airborne Brigade.



The Rhode Island National Guard with Leapfest continues to progress, innovate and provide a means of friendly contest which fosters bonds between soldiers across the world. Leapfest serves as the capstone event for the 56th Troop Command and its subordinate units, bringing together soldiers from other nations and branches of service in a spirit of friendly competition and mutual respect.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:31 Story ID: 478255 Location: EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, US Hometown: EAST GREENWICH, RHODE ISLAND, US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leapfest 2024: International Airborne Competition Returns to Rhode Island, by SFC Michael Iacona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.