North Country students participate in STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum

Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | 1st Lt. Colton Bechtold, assigned to 41st Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, teaches a student from North Country school district how to properly use a compass for land navigation during the two week long summer STEM program at STARBASE Academy, Aug. 8, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. STARBASE Academy allows students to experience Army life through an interactive program consisting of hands-on experiences, static displays, and presentations representing different career fields inside the 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

Students as young as 10 took part in a career interactive program at Fort Drum’s Department of Defense STARBASE Academy July 31- Aug. 8, 2024, showcasing the various opportunities available in the Army.



The two-week-long course was part of the STARBASE Academy program, which gives students from local school districts a chance to experience science, technology, engineering and mathematics opportunities.



"Fort Drum is unique in that we do not have a school on base, so we serve the communities as a way to bridge Fort Drum and the local areas,” said Joanne Witt, Fort Drum STARBASE Academy program director, “We at Fort Drum STARBASE Academy serve 14 of the local districts and this provides an additional opportunity for us to build relationships with the community surrounding us. So, for the summer camps we serve students entering grade five and leaving grade five.”



Students meet with military and civilian professionals to get first-hand experiences and learn how STEM can lead to a fulfilling career.



"I think the way we teach is going to be a lot different than maybe how an actual teacher in a classroom teaches.” said 1st Lt. Ryan Martin, a Mountain Training Group instructor. “Every student learns differently so, just giving them an opportunity to be taught something in a different way, I think, can really help open up eyes to students and maybe help them learn a little better, on whatever topic that they’re being taught.”



Various units from within the 10th Mountain Division (LI) units and civilian professionals from the local areas spoke with students about different aspects of their careers.



"This seems like a great opportunity for civilians and military to come together to see what we do and to interact in a positive way.” Said 1st Lt. Colton Bechtold, an instructor from 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



The STARBASE Academy program continues to provide an outstanding STEM program for local schools. It gives children a chance to not only learn about STEM but also learn how it affects them in their day-to-day life.



“It’s been really neat, especially when we do have the military component come in here and speak to the kids.” said Robert Boyucci, a STEM educator at STARBASE Academy, “There’s a whole new world that I never even knew existed, and the careers that you could explore.”