Special Operations Detachment - Pacific takes top honors at LEAPFEST, Malaysian partners compete for first time

A team from Special Operations Detachment – Pacific took top honors during Leapfest 2024, the largest military parachuting competition of its kind, hosted at North Kingstown, Rhode Island, July 29 to August 5, 2024.



Lt. Col. Denny Frey and Command Sgt. Maj. Brendan Headrick from Special Operations Detachment – Pacific supported by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Phipps and Sgt. Jennifer Hernandezdiaz, 1161Rigger Detachment, took top honors against approximately 50 teams from 17 countries.



“To be the top paratroopers in a competition like this, going against some of the absolute best in the world is an incredible honor,” said Frey. “We continue to find ways to showcase the incredible talent and professionalism we have in SOD-P and the proficiency that exists within the National Guard.”



Hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard, Leapfest is the largest, longest-running international military static line parachute competition in the world. The purpose of Leapfest is to promote the camaraderie and esprit de corps of the airborne soldier through international competition. The competition is routinely attended by representatives from allied foreign militaries, as well as from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.



In addition to the Washington Army National Guard team taking home the top honors, the team also welcomed two teams from the Malaysian Army’s 10th Rapid Deployment Force which participated in the competition for the first time. In May, Frey, Phipps and other Washington National Guard members took part in the first hands-on airborne and air assault subject matter exchange with more than 75 Malaysian Army soldiers from the 10th RDF. Guard members were able to bring their expertise to Malaysia and focus the exchange on air assault planning and execution, including loading and unloading procedures from UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinook aircraft, ground tactical planning, landing zone selection and other air assault planning considerations. The State Partnership Program subject matter expert exchange helped the Malaysian team gain proficiency that they were able to demonstrate during the event.



“Leveraging the SPP relationship and Airborne Operations SMEE to conduct a follow-on engagement at Leapfest was lauded by the Leapfest staff” said Frey. “While this was the Malaysian Army’s 10th Rapid Deployment Force first time participating in Leapfest, they competed well and are hungry for more state partnership engagements and opportunities to grow the relationship between Malaysia and the Washington National Guard.”