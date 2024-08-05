STEM Camp Returns To N.Y. Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sean Madden | Students are taught how to position a satellite radio antenna during their second day...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sean Madden | Students are taught how to position a satellite radio antenna during their second day of STEM Camp 2024, hosted by the 106th Rescue Wing located at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, N.Y., August 2, 2024 The STEM summer camp is Department of Defense funded, specialized program that provides hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics intended to inspire and engage young learners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Madden) see less | View Image Page

Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. -Thirty-eight students got hands-on experience with how the Air Force uses science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during the camp program hosted by the New York Air National Guard, 106th Rescue Wing, August 1 to 4, at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base.



In 2023, the program was the first Air National Guard STEM camp and the students who attended ranged from seventh to 12th grade and were dependents of service members assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing. This year, the program expanded to include local area students, and beyond, who are not Department of Defense (DoD) dependents of service members.



“Last year was the pilot program, which had only DoD dependents participating,” said Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, 106th Rescue Wing commander. “But the intent was always to include non-DoD dependent students from the community,” said Fitzgerald.



The DoD funded program is designed to help encourage community engagement with the military while providing educational programs and activities designed to pique students interest in STEM fields.



During the four days, the students learned how to load cargo on an HC-130 Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, how the HH-60 rescue helicopters operate, and how damaged aircraft are repaired. They also learned how a base communicates locally and globally, and how the 106th Rescue Wing would respond to a humanitarian crisis.



This year, the program included two new partners, Sikorski Innovations and Palantir Technologies Inc.



According to the Sikorsky Innovations website, they were formed as a prototyping group to solve three big challenges in rotary wing flight — speed, autonomy, and intelligence.



Sikorsky is currently building the 106th Rescue Wing’s newest aircraft, the HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter.



Students watched a flying demonstration of a modified Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that Sikorsky has converted to be capable of autonomous flight.



“We brought Sikorsky autonomy research aircraft, also known as SARA,” said Igor Cherepinsky, Sikorsky Innovations Director. “That is our flying lab to develop algorithms and hardware for autopilot autonomy and general research into things like artificial intelligence,” Cherepinsky explained.



From the flight line to an auditorium, students learned about another civilian partner of the military.



“Palantir is one of the top tech companies in the world, and they have a lot of applications that we use in the Department of Defense,” said Col. Glyn Weir, 106th Mission Support Group commander and creator of the 106th Rescue Wing STEM program. “One of the biggest ones that I remember using is where they help create a common operating picture with all the data -- an inflow of data from the field and from other places.”



Palantir gave a presentation on their software integration with the DoD, Weir explained. He said Palantir’s software is used in all different applications within the DoD. The intent of the presentation was to tie that back into command and control.



The first day campers worked to generate aircraft load plans, calculate weight and balance, and learn about other related technologies.



Students went to a simulated aircraft loading area and measured several vehicles, including an armored truck known as a medium tactical vehicle and a 20-ton forklift, to calculate the centerline of the equipment weight. The data was critical to safely loading a balanced aircraft for the humanitarian aid portion of the objective.



On day two, the students were told they were in Estonia and introduced to the maintenance section of the unit.



Students learned about hydraulic systems inside aircraft and were allowed to use tools to bend and fasten aluminum tubing through which hydraulic fluid flows.



Campers also worked on an aircraft engine, removing parts to better understand the inner workings.



Students also visited the 106th Communications Squadron, where they were introduced to voice over internet, satellite communication and radio communication. The students helped deploy a satellite communications trailer known as a mobile emergency response center, which connects state response assets with voice and data transmission during domestic operations like a mobilization for natural disasters.



Students also had the opportunity to calculate a position and place a satellite antenna to transmit radio messages to nearby handsets operated by other STEM campers.



“I had the most fun the day we toured the different sections like hydraulics and avionics and communications because it was hands-on and we got to do a lot,” said Meadow D., a STEM camper. “I liked it a lot more than I expected to because they explained how things are relevant and they made it cool.”



Day three continued to build on lessons from the previous days. Campers received preflight briefings about terrain obstructions and landmarks that could interfere with flight operations, weather, navigation, and relaying intelligence for personnel recovery over telephone and radio.



The information taught culminated in a scenario where students coordinated simulated helicopter rescues of injured people and missions to deliver critical supplies.



Campers used their new knowledge to guide rescue helicopters with search and rescue airplanes and aircrews, as well as people in need of medevac and delivery of fuel for emergency generators at hospitals.



“I think the most important lesson is that everybody has a role to play,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Graziano, 106th Communications Squadron Senior Enlisted leader and key STEM camp planner. “Everything we do here affects somebody at a level above them to the next step, to the next step, which allows our pararescue to jump into the middle of the ocean at night in the cold, freezing water and save lives.”



On day four, campers went for flights on both the HC-130J Combat King II rescue aircraft and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter, which the wing operates.



Every student flew in both airframes from Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base over Long Island and back.



“Hopefully this program can be replicated across the state,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Bank, commander of the New York Air National Guard. “Now that the 106th has done it, word will catch on and other states will catch on.”



Each student was credited with 22 hours of volunteer time and top performers were presented with awards.



A graduation ceremony concluded the four-day event and each student received a certificate. Special awards were given out to students who stood out in different circumstances during the camp.



Bridget T. received the Force Generation Award. This award was given for excellence in cargo load planning.



Alexander W. received the Top Wrench Award for his hard work, dedication, enthusiasm, and motivation demonstrated during strenuous and demanding circumstances.



Rocco H. received the Code Talker Award for his communication and leadership efforts, which resulted in the success of the mission.



And Meadow D. received the Green Feet Award for her exceptional ability to communicate effectively amidst chaos, leading to a successful mission.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, the HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopters. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.