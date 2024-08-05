Soul Care for the Summer

You may have seen a monkey, gorilla or hornbill wandering the rolling hills of Fort Hunter Liggett a couple of weeks back. Don’t worry, exotic animals from the former Hearst Castle Zoo did not wander onto our installation. Rather, the hooting and howling came from the 20 children (and a few chaplains and religious affairs NCOs) enrolled in the FHL Vacation Bible School (VBS).



Every summer, kids gather for various camping excursions meant to provide opportunities to grow, meet new friends, and (not so subtly) give mom and dad a bit of a break. The FHL Religious Support Office (RSO) and Lightfighter Chapel Christian Community offer this in the form of the VBS for FHL families. VBS is a Christian religious education program for children.



This year’s VBS theme was “The Great Jungle Journey” which taught foundational Christian beliefs via a myriad of fun activities, including singing, dancing, coloring, crafting, games, and even a water day! Oh, and FOOD! SO MUCH good food! All FREE!



The RSO is honored to provide spiritual care for all service members, families, and DoD Personnel that call FHL home. While VBS is a wonderful Christian ministry, it is also a means for mitigating remoteness and building community. RSO partnered with MWR to provide a dunk-tank and Emergency Services for a Fire Engine and Ambulance for kids to explore, as well as goody bags, hats, tremendous smiles, and lively interaction. Our partners and volunteers were phenomenal! It takes a village, and this is a Coyote Strong one!



It is the genuine hope of the Lightfighter Chapel Christian Community and the RSO that children walked away from this experience with a new perspective on life, meaning, and tools to face an ever-changing world with confidence that they are not alone. Beyond this, we pray that families, friends, and our community found spiritual nurturing over a few days of playful lessons.



If you would like to know more about the Lightfighter Chapel Christian Community, VBS, or just want to chat (confidential), call the Chapel Officer-in-Charge at 831-386-2444 or the On-Call Chaplain 831-718-7597 (After Hours, 7-Days/Week, 365 Days/Year). The Lightfighter Chapel Christian service falls under the direction of the FHL RSO. If you would like information about religious support beyond the Christian faith please contact the RSO at 831-386-2932. Honored to Serve, Pro Deo et Patria!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US