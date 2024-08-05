National Night Out Brings D.C. Law Enforcement, National Guard and Community Together

Photo By Ayan Sheikh | The District of Columbia National Guard Counterdrug Program participated in the...... read more read more Photo By Ayan Sheikh | The District of Columbia National Guard Counterdrug Program participated in the Metropolitan Police Department's 41st annual National Night Out celebration in Southeast Washington, D.C., August 6, 2024. The community-building campaign occurs the first Tuesday of August each year and is held by law enforcement agencies across the country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON—During an evening filled with live music, laughter, delicious BBQ and fun games, the District of Columbia National Guard Counterdrug Program took part in the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6 at Sycamore & Oak located in Ward 8.



The community-building campaign occurs the first Tuesday of August each year and is held by law enforcement agencies across the country. This year marked the department’s 41st National Night Out celebration. It promotes law enforcement partnerships—like the D.C. National Guard Counterdrug Program which supports the city in the reduction of illicit drug activities and drug demand —and builds bridges with District residents and community leaders.



Metropolitan Police Department’s Chief of Police, Pamela Smith, told the attendees that her agency’s success was made possible by the community’s support.



“I started in this position as chief of police, I dedicated and I committed to listening to what you all said you needed here in the District of Columbia,” she said. “We have conducted over 2,000 community events in every district across D.C., and we will continue to build and advance upon that.”



The D.C. National Guard Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program plays an important role within the D.C. community, providing valuable resources like education.



“Our mission is to empower individuals, families, and communities with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed decisions about drug use,” said Chief Master Sgt. Earl Reyes, counterdrug coordinator, D.C. National Guard.



Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, Lindsey Appiah echoed Chief Smith’s earlier sentiments about community building adding that she felt hopeful about the progress the city has made this year.



“I feel like we're in a place where we're making decisions or working together, really investing in our hopes for safe community,” Appiah said.



The District was able to successfully accomplish that on Tuesday. At least a dozen local and national law enforcement agencies highlighted public safety resources that were available to residents, all while bringing everyone together and creating an atmosphere of camaraderie.