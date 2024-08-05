Hurricane Season Prep with JFK

Courtesy Photo | Major Hurricane Linda in the eastern Pacific Ocean on August 14, 2021, captured by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Major Hurricane Linda in the eastern Pacific Ocean on August 14, 2021, captured by NOAA’s GOES-West satellite. Linda weakened to a post-tropical low and brought heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the main Hawaiian Islands. NOAA predicts a 60% chance of two to four tropical cyclones developing in the Central Pacific hurricane region during the 2022 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. (Image courtesy of NOAA) see less | View Image Page

Hurricane season for the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific coasts runs from June 1st through November 30th annually. This is the point in time when oceanic and atmospheric conditions are ripe for tropical storm development.

Hurricanes start as tropical waves that form over tropical or subtropical waters and begin moving through moisture-rich areas. As the system moves across the tropics, it begins drawing in air from the surface. The water condenses and cools to form clouds and thunderstorms. The heat that is released from the formation of these clouds is then used as fuel by the hurricane to continue its development.

To understand the power and devastation a hurricane brings to our shores we need only look at history. On Sept. 18, 2003, Hurricane Isabel made landfall near Ocracoke, North Carolina. The center of the storm passed west of Richmond and caused more than five feet of storm surge, $625 million in damage and 20 deaths in Virginia. One year later, Hurricane Ivan caused $13 billion in damages over its lifespan. Even though it made landfall on the Florida/Alabama border, the storm’s track took it through Virginia. What made Ivan so dangerous were the record breaking 40 tornadoes spawned in a single day throughout the state of Virginia. Even if a hurricane does not make landfall directly in Virginia, the damage done to our area can still be vast.

The best time to prepare for hurricane season is well before a storm forms. Supplies are always harder to come by when a storm is already looming on the horizon and everyone is trying to prepare. Get your evacuation and disaster supplies while they are still on shelves and make sure your home is covered for flood insurance if you live near the coast. Some supplies you will want to include are things like non-perishable food (or formula, for infants), water, and medicine for every member of your family for a minimum of 3 days. When purchasing food and water, be sure to include your pets’ needs in your planning as well. Power and water could be down from a few days to weeks. Battery powered radios and flashlights are also essential and if you can spare it, a solar-powered charger or portable crank power bank for your devices can help keep you powered up when power is out.

Even if the hurricane’s possible impact seems minimal, you need an evacuation plan. Have a plan for where you would go and how you would get there. You don’t need to travel for hundreds of miles. Your destination could be as simple as staying with someone who lives in a well-built home away from flood areas. Always plan several routes and be sure to account for your pets.

These are only a few things to consider when preparing your family and home for a hurricane. The current Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have higher than normal activity due to an increase in favorable conditions for storms. At the very least, having information from sources such as the National Hurricane Center can keep you informed of hurricane forecasts and other storm warnings so you can stay safe. Keep in mind if you ever need help navigating the science behind these storms or just want to know more in general about weather, feel free to get in touch with me, your local AG.