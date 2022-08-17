Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30

Major Hurricane Linda in the eastern Pacific Ocean on August 14, 2021, captured by NOAA’s GOES-West satellite. Linda weakened to a post-tropical low and brought heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the main Hawaiian Islands. NOAA predicts a 60% chance of two to four tropical cyclones developing in the Central Pacific hurricane region during the 2022 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. (Image courtesy of NOAA)

