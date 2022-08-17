Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30

    Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Major Hurricane Linda in the eastern Pacific Ocean on August 14, 2021, captured by NOAA’s GOES-West satellite. Linda weakened to a post-tropical low and brought heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the main Hawaiian Islands. NOAA predicts a 60% chance of two to four tropical cyclones developing in the Central Pacific hurricane region during the 2022 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. (Image courtesy of NOAA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 03:32
    Photo ID: 7375660
    VIRIN: 220817-N-XM133-0001
    Resolution: 3128x1668
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prepare for Hurricane Season: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane season
    Central Pacific Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT