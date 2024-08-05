SC National Guard: a profound sense of pride in Domestic Operations

Photo By Master Sgt. Megan Floyd | South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster leads a daily governor’s call with county...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Megan Floyd | South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster leads a daily governor’s call with county officials across the state at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in West Columbia, South Carolina, on Aug. 7, 2024. The call was conducted as part of the state’s activation in response to Tropical Storm Debby, allowing the governor to gather feedback and assess the needs of various counties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division spearheads the South Carolina Operations teams during an emergency.



Headquartered on Fish Hatchery Road, in West Columbia, SCEMD director Kim Stinson, has the incredible responsibility of keeping all who live, visit, or travel to South Carolina safe. During an emergency a robust team of representatives from state and federal agencies, all significantly contributing to the wellbeing of South Carolinians congregate at SCEMD to respond.



Perhaps the most recognized group next to law enforcement agencies and the fire department are the Soldiers and Airmen of the South Carolina National Guard.



The SCNG prepares for their mission to support and defend their fellow citizens by training throughout the year. This mission is deeply personal for the South Carolina National Guard as it supports the very communities where its Soldiers and Airmen call home, instilling a profound sense of pride among those partaking in local recovery efforts.



Currently, the South Carolina Nation Guard is on standby to support the state’s response for Tropical Storm Debbie with recovery vehicles, approximately 300 service members, aviation assets, among other vehicles and personnel. Other service members have received calls to stand ready to bolster the state's efforts.



”The South Carolina National Guard provides unique capabilities, equipment, and training that are essential to the state’s response to natural disasters,” said U.S. Army Col. William Matheny, commander, 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard. “Our troops know how important it is to respond to assist our communities and neighbors during these times of need.”



This collaborative operation underscores the critical role of communication and teamwork, highlighting South Carolina's exceptional proficiency in managing such endeavors.