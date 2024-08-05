Indiana ANG’s 113th WF engages in joint training, supports Northern Strike 24-2

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Wilson, a weather specialist with 113th Weather...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Wilson, a weather specialist with 113th Weather Flight, Indiana Air National Guard, surveys weather information gathered during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from Aug. 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 113 Weather Flight, part of the 181 Intelligence Wing based in Terre Haute, Indiana, provide integral weather support during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 28 through Aug. 17, 2024.



Northern Strike creates unique training opportunities to test new technology, recertify old skills and create lasting relationships to prepare for future deployments.



1W0X1 – the Air Force Weather Air Force Specialty Code – airmen finish technical training school in a unique position where their assigned home flights have customers in the Army they work with closely to provide services or products. The 113th WF chose to come to Northern Strike to strengthen their relationship with the 1-135th Assault Helicopter Battalion stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, one of their customers.



“We wanted to get face-to-face, just to relate and interact with them,” said Master Sgt. Kevin Atkins, a weather specialist with the 113th WF of the Indiana National Guard and non-commissioned officer-in-charge of weather for NS 24-2. “So if we do have to go downrange with them or get deployed, they already have a familiarity with us. They know they can trust us with the weather. We've worked with them before. We know that they're going to produce the best quality products for us and make sure that mission capabilities are continued throughout.”



Not only do the airmen strengthen relationships across states and branches of service but they were able to expand their own training and experiences.



Since weather can vary region by region, it is important for airmen to train in a variety of situations.



“Weather in central Indiana can be kind of the same, but if you go to a different location – even as far north in Michigan – it gives us good remedial training to brush up on our weather forecasting skills,” said Atkins. “Briefing weather is one job where it's perishable. If you do not constantly use or perform your duties, you are going to lose that.”



While they are practicing their skills they are also doing their yearly recertification.



‘We have to be recertified every year as a meteorologist,” said Atkins. “We can use exercises like this to run through recertifications, and we don't have to do it over a drill weekend where it may interrupt training”.



The 113th WF was also able to utilize new technology for the first time in the field. They used a micro weather station to provide real time data to NS 24-2 to increase safety and provide accurate weather readings.



This micro weather station is much smaller and quickly set up. It provides accurate information in less time with less required manpower.



The weather team provides a mission execution forecast during the morning briefing to the command team, allowing them to make real-time risk assessment decisions regarding the day's missions. They also provide asset protection for Grayling Army Airfield and mission products when required.



Atkins reflected back on a past mission when a weather team was not in place and a tornado hit just two miles from the mission. He said that much of the real-time confusion could have been avoided had they been there.



The weather team from Terre Haute is doing more than just weather readouts at Northern Strike. As per regular mission requirements, they measure events like lightning for fuel operators to maintain a safe working environment. They also forge foundational and deployable relationships, providing a safe working environment for all those participating, testing new technology in the field and maximizing their own growth through training and recertifications.



Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare.