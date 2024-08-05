Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit

Photo By Don Veitch | BOSTON — The regimental colors of the 6th Massachusetts Infantry are displayed in a...... read more read more Photo By Don Veitch | BOSTON — The regimental colors of the 6th Massachusetts Infantry are displayed in a custom case as part of the “Every Flag a Story” exhibit unveiled in a ceremony in Memorial Hall at the State House here. This flag was carried by the regiment during their march through Baltimore when they were attacked by hundreds of Southern sympathizers, resulting in the first bloodshed of the Civil War. The two-year exhibit will display historic Massachusetts battle flags that have been in storage since the late 1980s. This exhibit will feature four treasured flags, each displayed for six months. (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Don Veitch) see less | View Image Page

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. — The Massachusetts National Guard, in partnership with the State House Art Commission, proudly unveiled the “Every Flag a Story” exhibit during a ceremony in Memorial Hall at the State House in Boston.



This two-year exhibit will display historic Massachusetts battle flags that have been in storage since the late 1980s. The exhibit opens with “First Blood of the Civil War,” showcasing the flag of the Sixth Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which holds the solemn distinction of having the first four soldiers killed in defense of the nation during the Civil War.



“This remarkable exhibit provides a unique opportunity to commemorate and preserve the rich history of the Massachusetts National Guard and the brave men and women who have served our state and the nation,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are proud to display these historic flags in the People’s House not only as a tribute to the Guard’s heroic legacy but also as an inspiration to the next generation aspiring to serve with the same dedication and courage.”



“Massachusetts has called upon it’s sons and daughters to protect the Commonwealth and the Nation for more nearly four centuries,” said Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard. “This exhibit will help showcase this rich military history and serve as a reminder of the sacrifice and valor of those who helped forge and secure a nation.”



This exhibit would not have been possible without the generous support of Wellpoint, a health benefits company in Massachusetts. Their commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of the Massachusetts National Guard has ensured that these historic flags and the stories they represent can be shared with the public.



“Serving those who serve our Commonwealth is who we are at Wellpoint — service is embedded in our culture and in the work we do every day to advance better health for our members and our communities,” said David Morales, general manager of Wellpoint. “In the spirit of service, we’re honored to support the ‘Every Flag a Story’ exhibit to highlight the Massachusetts National Guard’s long history of service and sacrifice in defense of our freedoms and preserve the Guard’s heritage for future generations.”





The “Every Flag a Story” exhibit will feature four treasured flags, each displayed for six months. The exhibit begins with the regimental color of the 6th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment from the Civil War. This flag was carried by the regiment during their march through Baltimore when they were attacked by hundreds of Southern sympathizers, resulting in the first bloodshed of the Civil War. The bravery of the Sixth Massachusetts soldiers is also commemorated in a large mural in the State House’s Hall of Valor.



The second flag in rotation will also be from the 6th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, but from their deployment to Puerto Rico during the Spanish-American War. The Sixth Massachusetts were the first troops ashore in Puerto Rico, and the flag they carried during that engagement will be displayed. This historic battle is also depicted in the Hall of Valor on the third floor of the State House.



The third flag will be the color of the 272nd Field Artillery Battalion, the last segregated unit in the Massachusetts National Guard. Mobilized during the Korean War, the 272nd was deployed to West Germany to defend against USSR aggression. The unit was desegregated during their deployment in Germany. This flag honors the soldiers who served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The final flag in rotation will be the color of the 1st Battalion, 211th Artillery, a Massachusetts National Guard unit mobilized from 1968-1969 and stationed at Fort Benning. During their deployment, many soldiers were sent to Vietnam as individual replacements.



“There are over 300 flags in the Massachusetts State House Battle Flag Collection, and each one has a story to tell,” said Lt. Col. Geoffrey Love, Director, Historical Services, Massachusetts National Guard. “By sharing the individual stories behind these flags, we hope that visitors will recognize the common thread of loyalty, service, and sacrifice.”



The public is encouraged to visit Memorial Hall to view these historic flags and learn more about their significant roles in American history.