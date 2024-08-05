Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Don Veitch 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BOSTON — State Senator Walter Timilty, State Representative Donald Wong, Maj. General Gary W. Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard, Chaplain (Maj.) Christopher Ziegler, Massachusetts National Guard, and State Representative Joseph McGonagle Jr., stand alongside the recently unveiled “Every Flag a Story” exhibit in Memorial Hall at the State House here. On display is the regimental colors of the 6th Massachusetts Infantry. This flag was carried by the regiment during their march through Baltimore when they were attacked by hundreds of Southern sympathizers, resulting in the first bloodshed of the Civil War. The two-year exhibit will display historic Massachusetts battle flags that have been in storage since the late 1980s. This exhibit will feature four treasured flags, each displayed for six months. (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Don Veitch)

