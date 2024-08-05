Massachusetts National Guard and State House Art Commission Unveil “Every Flag a Story” Exhibit

BOSTON — State Senator Walter Timilty, State Representative Donald Wong, Maj. General Gary W. Keefe, The Adjutant General, Massachusetts National Guard, Chaplain (Maj.) Christopher Ziegler, Massachusetts National Guard, and State Representative Joseph McGonagle Jr., stand alongside the recently unveiled “Every Flag a Story” exhibit in Memorial Hall at the State House here. On display is the regimental colors of the 6th Massachusetts Infantry. This flag was carried by the regiment during their march through Baltimore when they were attacked by hundreds of Southern sympathizers, resulting in the first bloodshed of the Civil War. The two-year exhibit will display historic Massachusetts battle flags that have been in storage since the late 1980s. This exhibit will feature four treasured flags, each displayed for six months. (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Don Veitch)

