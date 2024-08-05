I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter

Judging by his mild-mannered and humble demeanor, one would never be able to tell that Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, was once a corrections officer.



However, considering his 6-foot-2-inch and 225-pound frame, it’s not surprising.



Hunter joined the Air Force Reserve in 2012 at the age of 29 because his then wife was pregnant with their second child, and he needed the extra money and benefits, like health insurance. For him, joining was more of a necessity than a desire, and he never dreamed it would turn into more of a career.



“I knew the military would help me pay for college for my kids and things like that,” he said. “But I never would have guessed it would replace my regular job.”



Hunter has always been a member of the 908th LRS, mostly repairing vehicles. He said he has always been good at working with his hands, and that fixing what is broken and returning a vehicle, refueler truck or anything else back to the mission gives him tremendous satisfaction.



In 2018, after Hunter had been on temporary assignment at Edwards Air Force Base, California, he learned that the 908th Flying Training Wing Financial Management section was low on personnel and needed assistance. Having just come off the assignment to Edwards, he understood how daunting of a task filling and filing travel vouchers could be, so he volunteered to help even though he didn’t have any formal training or experience.



“I know what it’s like to be low on funds, living paycheck-to-paycheck trying to pay bills or daycare,” he said. “If I can help an Airman with their travel voucher and get them paid, then their financial obligations might not be such a burden and they can move forward with the mission.”



Ever since, he has been dual hatted with his traditional reserve position at the 908th LRS and assisting FM on orders during the week, doing everything he can to help generate lethal readiness.



“He’s awesome,” said Ms. Debbie Smith 908th FM budget officer, who is attempting to permanently poach Hunter from the LRS. “He came in and learned [Defense Travel System] from get to got. He’s my go-to guy.”



Today, Hunter has two associate degrees, one from the Community College of the Air Force, and a bachelor’s degree in leadership management. He also has some advice for young Airmen.



“You control your career,” he said. “Check all your boxes and make sure you’re already performing at the next level. Because, when you do your best, you might not always hear it, but people notice.”



Master Sgt. Hunter had one last comment to add.



“Thank you, Ms. Debbie.”

