    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Maj. John Stamm 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, who has stepped up to help the wing's financial management section with vouchers and other items, showing what it means to put service before self. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 12:15
    Photo ID: 8576100
    VIRIN: 240807-F-OH179-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter, by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

