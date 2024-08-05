Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, who has stepped up to help the wing's financial management section with vouchers and other items, showing what it means to put service before self. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)
I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter
