Human resources expert tackles tough tasks in Türkiye

Photo By Troy Darr | Staff Sgt. Jose Miranda Velez is assigned to Co. A, Allied Forces South Battalion's National Support Element detachment in Istanbul, Türkiye. Miranda Velez runs a one-man office providing personnel and administrative support to Soldiers and their families assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Türkiye. (Courtesy photo)

ISTANBUL – Being the new guy in an Army unit can be rough.



When you’re in a new country and running a one-man operation, life can be even rougher.



But not for Staff Sgt. Jose Miranda Velez.



“Our new human resources NCO in Istanbul hit the ground running, taking charge of the National Support Element detachment there,” said Capt. Brock Daugherty, executive officer for Co. A, Allied Forces South Battalion headquartered about 300 miles from Istanbul in Izmir. “Miranda Velez’s high levels of motivation are contagious and inspire all members of the team to achieve daily goals.”



Miranda Velez said he has many sources of motivation for his military service.



“My father is one of the biggest inspirations as he served for 24 years and listening to his experiences about his time in the Army inspired in me a sense of pride and honor to serve,” said Miranda Velez. “There are other sources of motivation that help me stay committed to the service, such as my kids, other fellow Soldiers and my faith which provides me with comfort and encouragement when I'm feeling unmotivated, as it helps me to continue moving forward.”



Working in an assignment supporting Soldiers assigned to NATO units is very different than an assignment in the United States.



“The difference in being assigned to a NATO unit, is that we work in a multinational environment that covers over 30 countries,” said Miranda Velez. “We collaborate and work with nationalities from different backgrounds, cultures, and languages. It’s important to learn how to contribute and communicate with our allies.



“Normally, in the USA or even Asia, we get assigned to a single country; therefore, there is not as great a diversity of nationalities that we collaborate with as we do within a NATO assignment.”



Miranda Velez said the best thing about the assignment for him is the opportunity to broaden his skill sets.



“This assignment and the environment will allow me to enhance my skills, learn new techniques within the job, and expand my knowledge in other areas based on my job requirements,” said Miranda Velez. “In addition, I enjoy the opportunity this assignment provides to work with experts in their field from different backgrounds. There’s also a positive impact as I am learning different things from them that will enhance my professional growth.



“This is an amazing opportunity to live and work with people from different nationalities and gives me the opportunity to learn about other cultures, learn some of their language, and spend time in social settings with the people.”



Miranda Velez is a human resources specialist providing personnel and administrative support to Soldiers and their families assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Türkiye. Human resources specialist is a military occupational specialty in the Army designated by the code 42A. Army human resources specialists in refer to themselves as 42 Alphas.



“It may not be considered an exciting MOS because much of the work is desk and computer work, but I believe 42 Alpha is as exciting as any other MOS,” said Miranda Velez. “As 42 Alphas we have a crucial role in maintaining military readiness and welfare.



“We continuously remain actively involved with Soldiers and contribute to their well-being as well as provide different opportunities to support Soldiers in any type of environment in the U.S. or overseas.”



Since starting the assignment Miranda Velez said he has encouraged other Soldiers to consider a tour in Europe with U.S. Army NATO or assigned to one of the over a thousand opportunities serving in NATO billets.



“This assignment provides any Soldier, including me, with the opportunity to expand our horizons, develop stronger leadership skills and become a more flexible and alert leader,” said Miranda Velez. “Most importantly, we represent the U.S. by playing a crucial role in maintaining good communication and collaboration with our allies.



“Overall, the experiences I gain from this assignment will shape my career and enhance my military proficiency as I move on to continue my service.”



Miranda Velez has advice for anyone going into a job such as the one he holds in Istanbul.



“I will tell anyone coming into this position to approach this assignment with an open mind, build connections, and appreciate the opportunities and the unique environment in which they will be involved,” said Miranda Velez. “The challenges that we face cannot compare to the rewarding experience we will encounter and the opportunity to contribute to the international community and the NATO alliance.”