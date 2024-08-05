Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human resources expert tackles tough tasks in Türkiye

    ISTANBUL, TURKEY

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Staff Sgt. Jose Miranda Velez is assigned to Co. A, Allied Forces South Battalion’s National Support Element detachment in Istanbul, Türkiye. Miranda Velez runs a one-man office providing personnel and administrative support to Soldiers and their families assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Türkiye. (Courtesy photo)

    Human resources expert tackles tough tasks in Türkiye

    StrongerTogether

