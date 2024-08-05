Human resources expert tackles tough tasks in Türkiye

Staff Sgt. Jose Miranda Velez is assigned to Co. A, Allied Forces South Battalion’s National Support Element detachment in Istanbul, Türkiye. Miranda Velez runs a one-man office providing personnel and administrative support to Soldiers and their families assigned to the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps – Türkiye. (Courtesy photo)

