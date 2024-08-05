Strengthen Military Communities by Doing Business with the Exchange

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, supports military communities worldwide with quality tax-free goods and services. The Exchange welcomes businesses large and small to grow their brands and directly support those who serve.



The Exchange partners with thousands of small businesses, entrepreneurs, service providers, concessionaires and more to serve more than 31 million eligible shoppers worldwide, which includes active-duty Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, Reservists, Guard members, Veterans, retirees, military dependents, qualified caregivers and DoD/Coast Guard civilians.



“The diversity of businesses the Exchange works with is a vital part of this hard-earned benefit,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange provides business owners of all stripes access to a large customer base and the ability to directly support our Nation’s military community.”



A variety of businesses leverage the Exchange’s international operations to connect with military shoppers and strengthen readiness and resiliency, including small concessionaires, artists/engravers, local restaurants and food trucks, mall storefronts and kiosks. Service providers include health and wellness offerings such as dentists and optometrists, personal services such as barbershops, dry cleaners, along with various retail commodity operators and telecom services including Wi-Fi and cable TV services.



The Exchange offers business owners many benefits, including:

• Opportunities for Veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses.

• An established, built-in shopper base.

• A welcoming culture for entrepreneurs.

• In-house marketing with a variety of space and merchandise setups.

• Flexible leases, fees and formats.



The Exchange operates more than 5,500 facilities with operations nationwide, in more than 30 countries and four U.S. territories. Doing business with the Exchange allows owners to directly contribute to the Quality-of-Life of service members and their families, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested into the military community.



In 2023, Exchange stores and services generated $308 million in dividends for critical Quality-of-Life support.



Retail wholesale businesses, long- and short-term concessions, personal services, vending and restaurant providers can find out more by visiting http://aafes.media/doingbusiness. Suppliers and manufacturers interested in supplying products to Exchange retail stores or ShopMyExchange.com can create a free profile at http://www.rangeme.com/aafes to be connected with Exchange’s merchandising team.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://x.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:35 Story ID: 477911 Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthen Military Communities by Doing Business with the Exchange, by Travis Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.