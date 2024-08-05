Exchange and The Walt Disney Company Screen Pre-Release of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” for Troops in Romania, Lithuania

PABRADĖ TRAINING AREA, LITHUANIA & MK AIR BASE, ROMANIA – Against a backdrop of ongoing military operations and training missions, deployed troops at two pivotal NATO military installations were treated to an exclusive preview of "Deadpool & Wolverine," the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ahead of its U.S. release.



The special screenings were made possible through a partnership between the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Company, who have long worked together to bring first-run movies to deployed troops.



“Being deployed brings many challenges and stressors with it,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Having the chance to unwind with a fantastic movie is an important morale boost for our heroes, and it connects them with family and friends who are seeing the movie in theaters back home. A huge thank-you to The Walt Disney Company for teaming up with the Exchange yet again to make this happen for our troops.”



For USAG Black Sea Garrison Commander Lt. Col Brian Fiddermon, the screenings were greatly appreciated.



"This is a great initiative, and I hope it’s continued for the positive impact it has on the troops’ morale and for the feeling of community they are part of, while deployed at USAG Black Sea," Fiddermon said.



Across the Balkans in Romania, at MK Air Base, troops gathered a day earlier on July 25 for their exclusive screening.



Disney Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager Matt Kalavsky traveled to the Balkans to personally deliver the film to the troops, along with specially designed Disney Marvel coins for each service member.



"It is an immense honor to have the opportunity to contribute something special for these courageous men and women," said Kalavsky. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the troops for their noble and selfless service.”



"Deadpool & Wolverine” was hand-delivered to the PABRADĖ Training Area in Lithuania and MK Air Base in Romania. The PABRADĖ Training Area is a critical location for U.S. military forces, facilitating rotational deployments that enhance regional security and strengthen NATO's presence in the Baltic region. MK Air Base, one of NATO’s eastern-most military installations, plays a pivotal role in various counter-insurgency missions in the region. As key hubs for United States Army Europe's Task Force East, both locations contribute significantly to NATO's collective defense objectives.



Amidst their operational duties, troops looked forward to the exclusive screening.



“We have partnered with the Exchange on many initiatives over the years to try to improve the quality of life for the troops,” Fiddermon said. “As always, they have been reliable counterparts, and we will continue to work with them to further develop our joint projects.”



For the Exchange, screenings are another way of fulfilling its “We Go Where You Go” mission.



"These events provide a welcomed taste of home," stated Alex Mamaril, Grafenwoehr Exchange regional general manager. "It's about recognizing the sacrifices troops make and offering them a well-deserved break."



The Exchange supports troops at the tip of the spear, with more than 300 facilities in Southwest Asia and Eastern Europe, as well as providing support for training exercises. Last year, the Exchange served 48,000 troops in 20 exercises across 12 countries.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



