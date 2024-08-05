I Am Navy Medicine – and Medical Service Corps – assigned to NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Taking on the Corps Challenge… Despite the ongoing workload associated with his...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Taking on the Corps Challenge… Despite the ongoing workload associated with his position, Lt. j.g. David Tegtmeyer, deputy chief information officer and operations management department head assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, still found the time to take part in a 200-mile relay run with 11 other command members in 2023. He took on that challenge in the same way he did at work, by methodically putting in the necessary training to be prepared to take on the grueling two-day event. “It was definitely a challenge. I greatly enjoy running and being outside so the event itself was extremely enjoyable. The hard part was the discipline needed to train leading up to the event,” remarked Tegtmeyer, one of approximately 25 MSC officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton. August 4, 2024, marked 77 years ago in 1947 for the corps to be officially established. “It makes me proud to be part of the MSC. Providing support to ensure patient care is very rewarding to me,” shared Tegtmeyer. Collectively they provide expertise in 31 specialties which comprise three basic branches to handle all those many responsibilities throughout the many Navy Medicine hospitals, clinics and Navy fleet assets across the seven seas (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

For 77 years – and counting – the Navy’s Medical Service Corps has had the distinction of being known as Navy Medicine’s most diverse corps, comprised of health care administrators, clinicians and scientists.



Lt. j.g. David Tegtmeyer is continuing that tradition.



Tegtmeyer, from Las Vegas, Nev., a Valley High School 2017 graduate and U.S. Naval Academy 2021 class alumni, is the deputy chief information officer and operations management department head assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.



“[I] Left Las Vegas for the academy because I wanted to be a naval officer. I went to flight school as a naval flight officer. It wasn’t for me. So I looked towards other communities and found Navy Medicine,” said Tegtmeyer, who chose his career path in Navy Medicine because of a specific opportunity.



“The chance to work in a CIO (chief information officer) role in a healthcare environment,” affirmed Tegtmeyer, who helps oversee his command’s Information Management Department, which handles managing information technology operations – from networks and information systems to the DoD’s new electronic health record MHS GENESIS, which was initially deployed at his command in 2017 - needed for timely healthcare delivery to all eligible beneficiaries.



Tegtmeyer attests that his assigned responsibility is yet another ready example of how the Medical Service Corps is known as Navy Medicine’s most diverse corps.



“My work contributes to that ideal every day. Within Information Management Department, it is our role to support the provider and ensure they have the tools to administer patient care. That means ensuring information technology equipment is functional, available for use and even for pursuing telehealth to reach more patients.”



“I have been able to expand my skill set since arriving,” continued Tegtmeyer, with a year in Navy Medicine. “I have been able to go to Walter Reed [National Military Medical Center] for service schools and attend the Defense Health Information Technology Symposium conference in New Orleans. I am waiting to see where I end up going next.”



The Information Management Department offers daily trials.



“The most challenging aspect is the sheer scope IT covers,” explained Tegtmeyer. “The multitude of different medical systems require their own specific set ups. This ends up requiring specialized skills and many work hours to make operational.”



Taking on those cyber challenges and helping provide the crucial support needed make the behind-the-scenes work all worthwhile.



“Seeing a clinic become operationally successful is the most gratifying aspect,” Tegtmeyer said. “This gives me the peace of mind that patients will be able to receive uninterrupted patient care.”



Despite the ongoing workload associated with his position, Tegtmeyer still found the time to take part in a 200-mile relay run with 11 other command members in 2023. He took on that challenge in the same way he did at work, by methodically putting in the necessary training to be prepared to take on the grueling two-day event.



“It was definitely a challenge. I was luckily able to embrace this specific endeavor. I greatly enjoy running and being outside so the event itself was extremely enjoyable, especially doing it with people from the command. The hard part was the discipline needed to train leading up to the event,” remarked Tegtmeyer.



Tegtmeyer is one of approximately 25 MSC officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton. This August marks 77 years ago in 1947 for the corps to be officially established.



“It makes me proud to be part of the MSC. Providing support to ensure patient care is very rewarding to me,” shared Tegtmeyer.



Collectively they provide expertise in 31 specialties which comprise three basic branches to handle all those many responsibilities throughout the many Navy Medicine hospitals, clinics and Navy fleet assets across the seven seas.



The Clinical Care specialties include audiology, clinical psychology, dietetics/food management, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant, podiatry, and social work.



The Health Care Science field encompasses aerospace experimental psychology, aerospace physiology, biochemistry, entomology, environmental health, industrial hygiene, medical technology, microbiology, physiology, radiation health, and research psychology.



Health Care Administration consists of education and training management, financial management, fleet marine force, general health care administration, health care facilities planning, information management, manpower systems analysis, medical logistics management, operations research, patient administration, and plans, operations and medical intelligence.



The best part of Tegtmeyer career has been experiencing some of those different MSC opportunities.



“I have been able to explore multiple subspecialties which has given me exposure to different areas of the MSC community,” Tegtmeyer said.



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine as a Medical Service Corps officer in one sentence, Tegtmeyer replied, “We are here to support all aspects of patient care.”



Including putting in the work to make it happen.