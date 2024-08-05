I Am Navy Medicine – and Medical Service Corps – assigned to NMRTC Bremerton

Taking on the Corps Challenge… Despite the ongoing workload associated with his position, Lt. j.g. David Tegtmeyer, deputy chief information officer and operations management department head assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, still found the time to take part in a 200-mile relay run with 11 other command members in 2023. He took on that challenge in the same way he did at work, by methodically putting in the necessary training to be prepared to take on the grueling two-day event. “It was definitely a challenge. I greatly enjoy running and being outside so the event itself was extremely enjoyable. The hard part was the discipline needed to train leading up to the event,” remarked Tegtmeyer, one of approximately 25 MSC officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton. August 4, 2024, marked 77 years ago in 1947 for the corps to be officially established. “It makes me proud to be part of the MSC. Providing support to ensure patient care is very rewarding to me,” shared Tegtmeyer. Collectively they provide expertise in 31 specialties which comprise three basic branches to handle all those many responsibilities throughout the many Navy Medicine hospitals, clinics and Navy fleet assets across the seven seas (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

