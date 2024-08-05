D.C. National Guard generator mechanic serves as a connector for both mission and people

WASHINGTON — Generator mechanics are critical to the 104th Maintenance Company’s mission because so because much of the external training and missions conducted by the company runs on generator power. Furthermore, generators must be fully mission capable 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.



“I touch anything that runs on electric power,” said U.S. Army Pfc. James Ray, generator mechanic. “It can be outposts, maintenance shops, mobile kitchen trailers (MKT), computers, appliances, lights—it really depends on what the mission is.”



A native of Washington, D.C, Pfc. Ray enlisted in the Army in 2022, motivated by the travel, connections and skill serving in the National Guard provides him. He argues generator mechanics do more than just supply power, they also connect people and boost morale.



“I diagnose repairs and interact with a lot of people,” he said. “No day is the same in this job and the connections I’ve built have only gotten stronger.”



The mission of the 104th Maintenance Company relies heavily on the team themselves, working together to ensure generators are fit for whatever comes their way.



“We’re mission-focused and people-focused. People drive the success of our readiness,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Bellamy, Field Maintenance Shop (FMS) 3 supervisor. “We train this way and execute this way— It’s part of our culture and values.”



At just 20-years-old, Pfc. Ray who describes himself as a connector with an insatiable knack for networking, isn’t too far removed from high school. In fact, he’s a mentor at his former high school in Northeast D.C., providing students an in-depth view of life as a Citizen Soldier while conveying a deeper understanding of the importance of serving one’s country and community.



“I get asked a lot of questions about serving in the D.C. National Guard and the opportunities associated with wearing the uniform—careers to benefits,” he said. “Honestly, they’ve gained a greater appreciation for service and how they could potentially contribute. I know I’m leaving them more inspired.”



To date, Pfc. Ray has assisted the D.C. Army National Guard’s Recruitment and Retention Battalion (RRB) with several leads since joining the D.C. National Guard. He also has his own aspirations.



“I see myself in the next 10 years going into supply or infantry,” he said. “There’s a lot of options in the Guard, and life’s too short to focus on one thing.”

