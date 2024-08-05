Seventh AF joins JASDF for bomber escort, air-to-air training

Fighter aircraft from U.S. Seventh Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force participated in aerial training with U.S. bombers in airspace between Japan and Korea Aug. 2, 2024.



Two U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron, 8th Fighter Wing, and four JASDF F-15J Eagles from the 6th Air Wing conducted bomber escort and air-to-air training with two U.S. B-1 Lancers.



The bombers joined the training event following a transatlantic flight from the continental U.S. to the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating the global reach and strategic deterrence capabilities of the aircraft. The training enhanced the readiness of both U.S. and Japanese forces, building on the relationship developed through previous bilateral and multilateral exercises and advancing the combined combat capability of the U.S., its Allies, and partners in the region.



“Each integration with regional allies and partners enhances our interoperability, streamlining processes and creating familiarization to increases our ability to fight together, if necessary,” said Col. Andreas Ziegler, director of Seventh Air Force Operations and Plans. “One of the most valuable resources we have is the ability to train on advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures, capitalizing on the strengths of the combined force to meet the demands of the operating environment.”



Complex and realistic rehearsals with multi-national forces play a critical role in the Seventh Air Force’s annual training program, strengthening its combined capabilities as personnel integrate at multiple levels to plan, execute and refine mission sets.



“This bilateral training with our Japanese partners allows our aircrew members to strengthen our interoperability in a wide range of capabilities, including air-to-air combat, air-to-air refueling, air-to-ground strikes, and command and control,” said Lt. Col. Sean Murphy, 35th FS commander. “By training together, both air forces learn how to effectively coordinate with each other and manage complex operations to achieve our strategic objectives in the region.”



Most of Seventh Air Force’s aerial training can be conducted in Republic of Korea training airspace, but some annual requirements and missions sets dictate the need to train outside of the Korean peninsula, ensuring the ability to meet any threat or challenge to the interests of the U.S., its Allies, and partners.



“The more we can participate in multi-lateral training like this event, the better our readiness to defend against any adversary as a combined force,” Ziegler said.



Seventh Air Force remains committed to peace and prosperity in the region to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

