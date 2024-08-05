Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard

By Senior Airman Brook Sumonja, 190th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs



FORBES FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Kan. - In a significant move towards modernizing maintenance training, the National Guard Bureau (NGB) has distributed Virtual Reality (VR) Simulators to all Air National Guard Wings at the beginning of 2024. The 190th Air Refueling Wing received five advanced, virtual reality simulators, each equipped with software designed to replicate tasks that a maintainer might encounter while working on a KC-13 Stratotanker.



These simulators have become a revolutionary change for the maintenance training environment, offering a high-tech supplement to traditional hands-on training. While they do not replace the critical hands-on experience necessary for signing off tasks, they provide an invaluable resource when weather conditions or accessibility issues impede necessary training missions. This innovative approach ensures that training can continue uninterrupted, maintaining the high standards expected of our maintenance crews.



The primary role of these VR simulators is to enhance the practical training experience. By simulating a wide range of maintenance tasks, the simulations prepare maintainers for various complexities that may arise when working on the KC-135. This is particularly useful during adverse weather conditions or when the aircraft is not available, ensuring that training schedules remain on track and personnel stay mission-ready.



One of the key benefits of the VR simulators is their ability to support shop leads and senior members in staying qualified on essential tasks. This allows experienced personnel to maintain their skills through an alternative forum, leveraging more hands-on opportunities for junior Airmen who need to physically perform these tasks in order to develop their competencies.



Another unique capability of the VR Simulator software is that it is not limited to the KC-135. The software technology covers various airframes flown by the U.S. Air Force, creating potential for broader training applications. This versatility means that maintainers can familiarize themselves with other aircraft that may visit our base for fuel stops, touch-and-goes, or minor emergencies. This expanded capability enhances the readiness and adaptability of our maintenance teams, preparing them for a wide range of scenarios.



To ensure these VR simulators are readily accessible to the personnel who need them, they have been strategically placed in various shops across base, to include – Aircraft Maintenance, Engine Shop, Avionics, Fuel Cell, and Electrical & Environmental sections. This placement ensures that maintainers from different specialties can take full advantage of the technology, seamlessly integrating VR training into daily routines.



The deployment of VR simulators marks a significant advancement in how the Air National Guard approaches maintenance training. By integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional training methods, we are capable of offering a more flexible, efficient, and comprehensive training program. As shops explore the full potential of these simulators, there is optimism about their future applications.



While hands-on experience remains irreplaceable, the forward-thinking initiative of VR technology ensures that our 190th ARW maintainers are better prepared, more adaptable, and always ready to meet the demands of their crucial roles in maintaining the KC-135 and beyond.

