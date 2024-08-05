Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard

    Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Briell Zweygardt 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    An Airman from the 190th Air Refueling Wing uses a virtual reality simulator to improve his competency skills during routine training on August 7, 2024. The Virtual Reality Simulator is equipped with software designed to replicate tasks that a maintainer might encounter while working on an aircraft.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 15:32
    Photo ID: 8576839
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-PQ017-1001
    Resolution: 3242x2647
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard, by Capt. Briell Zweygardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    upgrade training
    simulator
    Virtual Reality Simulator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download