An Airman from the 190th Air Refueling Wing uses a virtual reality simulator to improve his competency skills during routine training on August 7, 2024. The Virtual Reality Simulator is equipped with software designed to replicate tasks that a maintainer might encounter while working on an aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 15:32
|Photo ID:
|8576839
|VIRIN:
|240807-Z-PQ017-1001
|Resolution:
|3242x2647
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard, by Capt. Briell Zweygardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard
