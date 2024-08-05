An Airman from the 190th Air Refueling Wing uses a virtual reality simulator to improve his competency skills during routine training on August 7, 2024. The Virtual Reality Simulator is equipped with software designed to replicate tasks that a maintainer might encounter while working on an aircraft.

Date Taken: 08.07.2024
Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
Enhancing Training Capabilities: Virtual Reality Simulators Revolutionize Maintenance Training for the Air National Guard, by Capt. Briell Zweygardt