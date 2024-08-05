194th Wing leads the way with warrant officer reintroduction

Photo By Airman Jordaan Kvale | Master Sgt. Andre Roberge (left), 143rd Cyber Operations Squadron, and Tech. Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Airman Jordaan Kvale | Master Sgt. Andre Roberge (left), 143rd Cyber Operations Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Oaks, 116th Air Support Operations Squadron, are two of the four warrant officer candidates for the 194th Wing in the Air Force’s reintroduction of the warrant officer. 60 Airmen from across active duty Air Force, Air Force Reserves and the Air National Guard were chosen for the first round of potential candidates. The first class will start in October 2024 in Maxwell AFB, Ala. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Burke) see less | View Image Page

The 194th Wing will have four candidates, out of 12 allocated to the Air National Guard, in the inaugural class of the reintroduction of warrant officers into the U.S. Air Force.



The four candidates for the 194th Wing are: Master Sgt. Nicholas Leggett, 143rd Cyber Operations Squadron, Master Sgt. Robert Peck, 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, Master Sgt. Andre Roberge, 143rd Cyber Operations Squadron and Tech. Sgt. Jason Oaks, 116th Air Support Operations Squadron.



The initial phase of reintroducing warrant officers will commence with the training of approximately 60 candidates, divided into two classes of 30. These candidates, drawn from active-duty Air Force, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard members, will undergo an intensive eight-week training program at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The first class is set to begin in October 2024, with the second class anticipated to start in early 2025. Candidates were chosen from information technology and cybersecurity career fields.



Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Nolan, 194th Wing Command Chief, highlighted the transformative benefits of the Warrant Officer Program for Airmen.

"The Warrant Officer Program is going to allow [our Airmen] to stay tactically proficient. It’s going to allow them to progress in their careers and make money commensurate with their experience and expertise but be able to focus operationally and not have to do administrative tasks. This will enable the retention of this critical skill set exponentially increasing our capabilities."



Nolan’s insights underscore the strategic significance of the Warrant Officer Program in bolstering the Air Force's capabilities in vital technical areas, reinforcing its commitment to national defense in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.



“Our wing is at the leading edge of cyber operations and information technology not only in the Air National Guard but the Air Force as a whole. It makes perfect sense that we are helping lead the way for a new generation of warrant officers,” said Nolan.



Peck echoed Nolans view on the role the 194th Wing and warrant officers in key career fields will play.



“I'm extremely excited to be part of the warrant officer "2.0" program because it represents a shift in our approach to how we treat technical experts within the Air Force. By participating in this inaugural class, I have the unique opportunity to help shape the future of the warrant officer candidate school and their role within the expeditionary communications world.”



Many Airmen have been eagerly hoping for a return of the warrant officer program, to include the candidates selected from the 194th Wing.



“I've always wished the Air Force had a warrant officer path, and now that the opportunity is here, I'm excited to take it,” said Peck. “I'm also excited that I will be able to advise and influence decisions that affect how equipment and training are accomplished. This role lets me focus on what I’m passionate about and where I can make the most impact.”



The Air Force dissolved its Warrant Officer Corps in 1958 following the creation of the senior master sergeant and chief master sergeant ranks, which assumed the duties previously filled by warrant officers. However, recognizing the critical need for specialized technical expertise in IT and cybersecurity, the Air Force has decided to reinstate warrant officers. This decision aligns with the Air Force's strategy to maintain superiority in these rapidly evolving technical domains, crucial for future operational readiness and national security.