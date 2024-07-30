South Carolina National Guard heads to Florida as Debby looms

Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1050th Transportation Battalion, 59th Troop...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1050th Transportation Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, mobilized in support of Florida’s request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) process, in anticipation of tropical storm Debby from Varnville, South Carolina, Aug. 4, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Denton Smith, commander, 59th Troop Command briefed Soldiers on safety and provided them with their mission brief prior to their departure. Roughly 70 Guardsmen, 30 high water vehicles with additional support and personnel are ready to support local and state agencies. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VARNVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard is responding to the Florida Department of Emergency Management’s request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact in anticipation of a Tropical Storm Debby.



“The South Carolina National Guard is trained and ready to assist the citizens of the state of Florida,” said Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina. “The 1050th transportation battalion has the ability to mobilize for support in short notice and will be providing resources as needed.”



Approximately 70 Guardsmen, along with 30 high-water vehicles with additional support and personnel,have moved into Florida assisting local and state officials with various recovery efforts. The high-water vehicles the South Carolina National Guard is providing can be used in flooded areas to access roads cut off to other vehicles, as well as increasing access to inaccessible areas other than by boats. High-water vehicles are invaluable to emergency crews.



Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a Category 1 hurricane while dumping more than 12 inches of rain. Flooding as well as storm surge in coastal areas is expected.



“The Soldiers of the 1050th Transportation Battalion are ready to support this Nation and are excited to be afforded the opportunity to support the citizens of Florida during this time of need,” said U.S. Army Col. Denton Smith, commander, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard.



South Carolina National Guard’s response to Tropical Storm Debby is a testament to how a joint team of military and civilian resources can make a difference in preparedness.