US Army Col. Aaron Osburn: A career forged in partnership and innovation

U.S. Army Col. Aaron Osburn, U.S. Africa Command J-6/5 division chief, poses for a photo during Africa Endeavor 2024 in Livingstone, Zambia, July 30, 2024. Osburn is one of the lead organizers for the event. Africa Endeavor is a U.S. Africa Command-sponsored symposium that brings together African nations from across the continent, with a focus on enhancing cybersecurity policies and strategies to foster cooperation and collaboration among African nations. (U.S. Army photo by Phil Regina)

LIVINGSTONE, Zambia — In the dynamic arena of international military cooperation, few have a résumé as diverse and impactful as U.S. Army Col. Aaron Osburn.



Currently serving as the U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) J-6/5 division chief, Osburn has spent nearly three decades as a career signal officer, with the last two years dedicated to USAFRICOM.



Despite this being his first time participating in exercise Africa Endeavor, his experiences are deeply rooted in similar collaborative exercises like Pacific Endeavor under U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. His optimism about the ability and willingness of partners in the Asia-Pacific to engage on critical topics mirrors his current experiences in Africa.



"I'm truly impressed with the talent and experience our partners bring to this event," Osburn remarked.



Osburn discussed the last decade of his career, which has been particularly rewarding.



"These last ten years have been the most fulfilling because I've had the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with our partners," he explained.



The value of these relationships, according to Osburn, cannot be overstated, as they enhance not only professional collaborations but also foster personal growth and understanding across cultures.



Osburn's approach to his military career is anything but conventional. He advises young officers not to judge a career by one assignment, but to actively seek opportunities that stray from the beaten path.



"There is so much opportunity in our military to engage in different roles. Challenging yourself with new positions every two to three years keeps the career fresh and continuously rewarding," he advised.



As he approaches retirement next summer, Osburn reflected on the similarities between his experiences in Asia and Africa, noting the common challenges faced by military partners in both regions.



Despite geographical differences, the fundamental challenges in military cooperation and cybersecurity remain consistent. Osburn highlights this as demonstrating the universal need for robust, collaborative defense strategies.



Reflecting on his career and impending retirement, Osburn remains optimistic.



"The past 15 years have flown by because I've been taking on novel assignments that challenge and fulfill me,” he said. “Looking ahead, I'm excited about the opportunities to continue making a difference, even in new and different capacities."