U.S. Army Col. Aaron Osburn, U.S. Africa Command J-6/5 division chief, provides guidance to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony McGlone, coalitions branch chief, U.S. Africa Command, on a future panel discussion for Africa Endeavor 2024 in Livingstone, Zambia, July 30, 2024. Africa Endeavor is a U.S. Africa Command-sponsored symposium, that brings together African nations from across the continent, with a focus on enhancing cybersecurity policies and strategies to foster cooperation and collaboration among African nations. (U.S. Army photo by Phil Regina)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 06:48
|Photo ID:
|8570241
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-DY531-3897
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|LIVINGSTONE, ZM
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
US Army Col. Aaron Osburn: A career forged in partnership and innovation
