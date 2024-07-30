US Army Col. Aaron Osburn: A career forged in partnership and innovation

U.S. Army Col. Aaron Osburn, U.S. Africa Command J-6/5 division chief, provides guidance to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony McGlone, coalitions branch chief, U.S. Africa Command, on a future panel discussion for Africa Endeavor 2024 in Livingstone, Zambia, July 30, 2024. Africa Endeavor is a U.S. Africa Command-sponsored symposium, that brings together African nations from across the continent, with a focus on enhancing cybersecurity policies and strategies to foster cooperation and collaboration among African nations. (U.S. Army photo by Phil Regina)

Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 Location: LIVINGSTONE, ZM