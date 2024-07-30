Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Col. Aaron Osburn: A career forged in partnership and innovation [Image 2 of 3]

    US Army Col. Aaron Osburn: A career forged in partnership and innovation

    LIVINGSTONE, ZAMBIA

    07.31.2024

    Photo by PHILIP REGINA 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Aaron Osburn, U.S. Africa Command J-6/5 division chief, provides guidance to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony McGlone, coalitions branch chief, U.S. Africa Command, on a future panel discussion for Africa Endeavor 2024 in Livingstone, Zambia, July 30, 2024. Africa Endeavor is a U.S. Africa Command-sponsored symposium, that brings together African nations from across the continent, with a focus on enhancing cybersecurity policies and strategies to foster cooperation and collaboration among African nations. (U.S. Army photo by Phil Regina)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 06:48
    VIRIN: 240731-A-DY531-3897
    Location: LIVINGSTONE, ZM
    This work, US Army Col. Aaron Osburn: A career forged in partnership and innovation [Image 3 of 3], by PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Col. Aaron Osburn: A career forged in partnership and innovation

    PartnershipsMatter
    StrongerTogether

