DESRON 15 Hosts FDNF-J Reunion

SAN DIEGO, California – Parking in downtown San Diego is difficult under normal circumstances. On July 29th, 2024, it’s amplified by the presence of USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sitting pierside in San Diego, bringing with them an influx of over 9,000 Sailors. The carriers Reagan and Washington are in San Diego to turn over duties as America’s only permanently forward-deployed aircraft carrier. To celebrate this occasion, which coincides with a celebration of more than fifty years of forward deployed naval operations in Japan, Sailors young and old gathered aboard a different aircraft carrier: USS Midway (CV 41).



“Task Force 70, Destroyer Squadron 15, and Carrier Air Wing 5 all arrived in Yokosuka, Japan aboard Midway in 1973 and have remained there ever since, marking over 50 years of FDNF-J operations,” said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. “Midway set the stage as the first forward-deployed carrier, and that legacy lives on today in GWA, CDS-15, CVW-5, and CTF-70.”



DESRON 15 became a permanently forward deployed squadron stationed in Yokosuka, Japan in 1973. Since then, it has served as the Sea Combat Commander for the carriers Midway, Independence (CV 62), Kitty Hawk (CV 63), George Washington (CVN 73), and Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Groups. DESRON 15 remains the U.S. Navy’s largest destroyer squadron consisting of nine Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, in addition to managing all independent U.S. Navy cruiser-destroyer and coast guard cutter operations in the Western Pacific. Additionally, it serves as the principal surface force commander for U.S. Seventh Fleet, coordinating the combined activities of our allied and partner navies.



“Having this event onboard Midway is even more special because we had the opportunity to tour DESRON 15’s old spaces on the ship, which remain just as they were when Midway was inactivated back in 1991” said Command Master Chief Jarriel Gardner Command Master Chief. “What an opportunity to tell the American public about Midway’s legacy through the eyes of the current FDNF-J Feet.” With the Ronald Reagan’s arrival in San Diego and George Washington’s upcoming departure for Japan, this support will shift to George Washington.



“We’ve answered the call to keep the Indo-Pacific region free 50 years ago. Today, we continue to hold this tradition and pass one to those who come after us,” said Harts. “This command continue to train and patrol the seas of the Indo-Pacific so that we are ready to answer the call if any crises arise.”



Since its permanent move to Yokosuka, Japan from San Diego, California on October of 1971, Destroyer Squadron 15 has strived for excellence and vigilance in both the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, maintaining a visible presence with allies and partners. From the commands support in the war efforts in the Vietnam War to Operation ENDURING FREEDOM and IRAQI FREEDOM following the September 11 attacks, Destroyer Squadron 15 confirmed the value of deterrence and strength in the Indo-Pacific region.



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

