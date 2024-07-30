Military to provide no-cost medical care to Guam communities (Follow up release, Aug. 3)

Photo By Staff Sgt. Micah Coate | Relida Sumaylo, Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services community health...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Micah Coate | Relida Sumaylo, Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services community health nurse, administers an immunization at the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training pop-up medical clinic, August 1, 2024 at Guam Community College, Guam. The IRT mission partnered DPHSS employees and volunteers with more than 140 Air Force active duty, Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel to provide crucial medical services at no-cost to underserved communities on the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate) see less | View Image Page

MANGILAO, Guam. – The Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard are partnering with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to host a pop-up medical clinic in support of the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training now through Aug. 8, 2024, at the Guam Community College located at 1 Sesame St, Mangilao, Guam, 96921.



Since arriving, the 147 participating service members have completed over 2,500 hours of mission-critical training. By the end of the second day, Aug. 2, the Guam Wellness IRT, Guam Department of Health and Social Services staff, and community volunteers served almost 400 patients seeking no-cost medical care.



Walk-In Hours (Chamorro Standard Time):

• Aug. 1-3 and Aug. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to noon

• Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m.

• Closed on Sunday, Aug. 4

Note: Clinic walk-in hours may end early if capacity is reached.



“The community should know our clinical area at Guam Community College is smaller than last year’s venue,” said Air Force Maj. Denise Fox, 2024 Guam Wellness IRT officer in charge and clinical nurse from the 482 Medical Squadron, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. “We may not accommodate the same volume of residents daily. Please be patient as we provide the best service possible in a smaller space. We remain committed to offering the best no-cost medical services to the Guam community.”



Long wait times may be expected as the health care providers and volunteers assist patients. Seating is limited to inside the clinic, and there are no amenities available for patients waiting for their service.



“We request the community eat and stay hydrated before attending, and take necessary medications as usual,” said Don Sulat, Guam DPHSS public information officer. “Please bring snacks, water, portable chairs and fans to stay comfortable while waiting.”



The no-cost services at the 2024 Guam Wellness IRT pop-up clinic include:

• Dental care (cleanings, fillings, extractions)

• Comprehensive eye exams with prescription glasses

• Medical evaluations, physicals and sports exams

• COVID-19 immunizations for six months and older, and routine child vaccinations through 18 years old

• STD and HIV screening

• Patient education on tobacco and nicotine cessation, diabetes, nutrition, heart health and breastfeeding

• Program enrollment services for Guam Women’s Infant Child Program and Guam Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program



All are available while supplies last and on a first-come, first-served basis.



Media can request a tour of the pop-up clinic on Aug. 7 from 8-8:45 a.m., followed by an interview session. For more information or to attend, contact Air Force Master Sgt. Jaime Ciciora at jaime.ciciora.1@us.af.mil or 480-335-2584.



For Guam DPHSS media queries, contact Don Sulat at don.sulat@dphss.guam.gov or 671-922-2501.