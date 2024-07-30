Americans released from Russian custody arrive at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Three Americans released from Russian custody were greeted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and reunited with their family members upon arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Thursday.



Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva landed at approximately 11:40 p.m. EST. Following the arrival, they spent time speaking with the president and vice president and reconnecting with family prior to departing for San Antonio, Texas.



After the success of the multinational diplomatic negotiations early Thursday, Joint Base Andrews sprang into action. Members of the 89th Airlift Wing and 316th Wing coordinated logistics, security, and support functions to prepare America's Airfield for the arrival.



With less than a day’s notice, Joint Base Andrews ensured the success of this historic mission, underscoring the base’s role in serving as a focal point for national and international missions. The base’s capability to rapidly mobilize resources and coordinate complex missions reinforces its readiness to respond anytime, anywhere.

