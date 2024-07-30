Tiger Medics receive Zero-Deficiency Score during National Certification

Moody Air Force Base Ga. – The five-person laboratory team at the 23rd Medical Group recently achieved a perfect zero-deficiency score during its 2024 National Accreditation Certification at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, August 9, 2024.



The certification, conducted by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), assessed more than 2,000 items and various standards to ensure the lab’s operations meet the stringent quality and safety guidelines and the outcome of this assessment highlights the labs commitment to maintaining the highest healthcare standards.



“This amazing outcome wouldn’t have been possible without every single one of us working together, continuously checking ourselves,” said Tech. Sgt. Adragel Legarda, 23rd MDG Laboratory and Radiology flight chief. “Hopefully, we can not only continue to get zero discrepancies, but also prepare those that are coming after us to ensure that they are set up for success.”



Achieving zero deficiencies is significant, as it directly influences the lab’s reputation and reliability. This accomplishment aids in assuring patients and healthcare providers that the laboratory operates at the highest levels of accuracy and safety.



“We’re always striving to tighten our procedures and really do what’s best for the patients,” said Staff Sgt. John Ronan, 23rd MDG laboratory technician. “Here at the lab, our job is to help people, and we can do that by working quickly, accurately and by following procedures.”



The lab has set ambitious goals and strives to uphold and improve its services, ensuring it remains at the forefront of medical laboratory excellence.



“This achievement is humbling, but it’s a huge sense of pride to be able to say that we got zero discrepancies,” Legarda said. “All of it is from our hard work, and I don’t think we’re going to let up just yet.”



This recent achievement underscores the lab’s dedication to excellence and its crucial role in supporting the Team Moody community.



The 23rd MDG Laboratory aims to maintain and exceed these high standards for future certifications.

