1-73 Cavalry cases colors as part of inactivation ceremony

FORT LIBERTY, NC —U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Williams, Deputy Commanding General of Operations, 82nd Airborne Division, hosted the inactivation ceremony of the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, July 31, 2024. The unit’s inactivation is part of the Army’s restructure and modernization efforts as the U.S. military prepares for the future fight.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin D. Humphres, Squadron Commander, 1st Squadron 73rd Cavalry Regiment, highlighted the significance of the ceremony. “It's important to remember the history of the unit because a unit is a living breathing organism, and it has feelings and emotions just like we do,” said Humphres. “It will be carried on in the minds and bodies of all of those who have served in that unit and it gives testament to the accomplishments that unit has had.”



Humphres spoke on the unit’s redesignation as a cavalry squadron in 2005. “The most notable history of the Squadron has been that it stood up and immediately deployed to assist in operations in Iraq to work as a part of Task Force Falcon, which was assigned to special operations forces, for almost 15 months,” said Humphres. “That period is the legacy that all modern cavalrymen that are associated with 1- 73 CAV.”



The unit retains a rich and extensive history beginning in World War Two. The 756th Tank Battalion was engaged in combat almost continually for 26 of the 32 months overseas, from October 1942 until the end of World War II, fighting in North Africa, Italy, France, Germany, and Austria.



July 14, 1950, the 756th was reorganized and redesignated as the 73rd Heavy Tank Battalion and assigned to the 7th Infantry Division where they spent three years of combat in Korea, fighting in every major campaign.



The battalion was inactivated in July 1957 in Korea, redesignated and activated again on July 1, 1963 as 1st Battalion, 73rd Armor. The battalion was deactivated following the conclusion of the Vietnam War, and reactivated at Fort Irwin, California from 1981 - 1988.



Family members, former commanders and other unit alumni were also present to celebrate the unit's history. Veterans like Command Sgt. Maj. Retired Ronald Regan were present for the ceremony. Command Sergeant Major Regan enlisted in the Army in December 1962. He received his Basic Training at Fort Ord, California and his Advanced Individual Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Over 29 years of service, he held every NCO leadership position.



Sgt. Maj Regan reflected on the ceremony and the legacy of the unit. “It's a sad day, I've been associated with this unit for about 16 years, being their ‘Honorary Sgt. Maj.,’” said Regan. “You can see by the history it was a great unit and it's sad to see history being set aside.”



In 2005, the squadron was redesignated and assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team in 2006, deploying as a part of Task Force Falcon to conduct operations to support Operation IRAQI FREEDOM. In January 2010, the Squadron executed a no-notice deployment to Haiti, as a part of the America’s Global Response Force for humanitarian relief after a devastating earthquake. The units deployed again from May to December 2011 to Iraq’s Anbar Province in support of Operation New Hope.



In 2016, they deployed to Kuwait to support Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, enabling Iraqi Forces to destroy ISIS in the Ninewah province. In 2020, the squadron deployed to Syria to support Operation INHERENT RESOLVE where they provided security and freedom for special operations forces to maneuver.



The Battalion’s colors and other unit artifacts will remain in the 82nd Airborne Museum archive in the event the unit is reactivated for service in the future.



“When casing the colors a final time it is a feeling of a dearly departed friend, who you know you will never see again,” said Humphres.