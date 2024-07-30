MEDVID TV unveils new state of the art mobile production studio

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Col. Daniel D. Bridon, Director, Training and Doctrine, U.S. Army Medical Center of...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Col. Daniel D. Bridon, Director, Training and Doctrine, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, and Joseph C. Holland, SES, MEDCoE Deputy to the Commanding General, watch a demonstration by Mario Guzman inside the new Learning Technology and Multimedia Division’s MEDVID Branch (MEDVID TV) mobile production studio during an unveiling ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, TX on July 31, 2024. Guzman, an Engineer with MEDVID TV, was instrumental in designing the new state-of-the-art mobile studio. Built in Ohio by Gerling and Associates, Inc., the new mobile studio is housed inside a commercial cargo van that replaces and is an upgrade to a twenty-two-year-old video production truck that had outdated gear that was prone to mechanical and electrical breakdowns. The new studio has a smaller footprint than the previous truck and is fully self-contained and climate-controlled, making it capable of being deployed almost anywhere accessible by road. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-TX-The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Learning Technology and Multimedia Division’s MEDVID Branch (MEDVID TV) unveiled a new mobile production and broadcast studio at a ceremony July 31, 2024, at Dust Off Square, Fort Sam Houston, TX. Col. Daniel D. Bridon, Director, Training and Doctrine, officiated the event, which featured the MEDVID staff demonstrating the capabilities of the mobile studio. Mr. Joseph C. Holland, SES, MEDCoE Deputy to the Commanding General, MEDCoE was among the audience that also included retired MEDVID employees.



This new mobile production studio is vital to creating and delivering relevant, accessible, and up-to-date medical educational and training content for soldiers and the Army.



During the ceremony, the audience watched a four-camera video stream of a combat medic assembling an M4 rifle directed and broadcast from the mobile production studio. The event showcased cameras remotely sending video through fiber optic cables and wireless transmission feeds. Like remote news and sports broadcast events, MEDVID now can create video productions in real time, saving hours of post-production video editing.



MEDVID TV engineers oversaw the design and fabrication of the new mobile studio. Built in Ohio by Gerling and Associates, Inc. the new mobile studio is housed inside a commercial cargo van. The new studio is more than just a replacement for a twenty-two-year-old video production truck that had limited and outdated gear that was prone to mechanical and electrical breakdowns. The new studio has a smaller footprint than the previous truck and is fully self-contained and climate-controlled, making it capable of being deployed almost anywhere accessible by road. It is supplied with an external generator, ensuring uninterrupted operations.



The new mobile studio is equipped with four Panasonic cameras capable of recording in full 4K quality featuring advanced camera connectivity. Each camera is connected to the van via 500 feet of fiber (upgradeable to 2000 feet), which provides power to the cameras, enables two-way communication between the cameras and the van, allows advanced camera control for color matching from the technician in the vehicle (commonly referred to as shading). The cameras can be remotely controlled by a technician from within the mobile studio, ensuring optimal video quality. Additionally, it features six digital recorders, each with two 1TB of memory storage.



MEDVID TV creates and designs high-quality digital education and training products supporting MEDCoE, Office of the Surgeon General and U.S. Army Medical Command, and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. The new mobile production studio will allow the talented staff to expand their support to field training environments and remote locations.



For more information about Learning Technology and Multimedia Division, MEDVID TV, email them at usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.medvid@army.mil.