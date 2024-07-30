30th Medical Group NCOIC Wins Prestigious Award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lexus Everett, 30th Medical Group diagnostic imaging technologist NCOIC, recently won the 2024 Blacks in Government (BIG) Meritorious Service Award.



“I was initially shocked, proud, and grateful,” expressed Everett. “I immediately shared this exciting moment with my husband, family back at home and my amazing team.”



The prestigious award gives recognition to military and civilian members of the federal workforce who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, service, and contributions within their federal organization and the broader community. BIG is an advocacy group focused on the professional development and advancement of African Americans in government service.



Everett’s leadership skills exemplify integrity first, service before self, showcasing the true excellence in all we do.



“No leader can achieve remarkable goals alone. The numerous amounts of teams I have worked with over the years have truly led me to this momentous accolade,” said Everett. “Strong leadership is essential for guiding a team through challenges and inspiring them to reach their full potential.”



Everett’s support to the Department of Defense’s mission and overseas contingency operations reflects a deep commitment to her role in her job field, past and present teams, as well as why she was the perfect candidate to receive the award the award.



“SSgt. Everett is one of the hardest working NCOs and big ‘A’ airman I have had the pleasure of working with. No task is ever too big for her, nor does she ever turn down a challenge,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Britny Connella, 30th Healthcare Operations Squadron radiology element chief and Everetts supervisor. “She is often the go-to person for help needed, not only in her primary duty but often in various scenarios. When the tasker for the BIG award was sent out, there was zero hesitation on who would be submitted. I am so proud to claim that I work with SSgt Everett and this award is absolutely deserving.”



Everett’s dedication to performing excellently, embracing feedback, and fostering an inclusive environment not only supports the DoD mission, but also enhances the effectiveness and togetherness of her team, contributing to overall mission success.



“Get involved, if there ever feels like there’s not a place for you, create one and bring others in with you,” Everett said.

