Reflecting on ALS Commandant Tenure, Master Sgt. Catherine Vasquez Celebrates Team’s Achievements

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - It's been an assignment marked by numerous proud moments, leading Master Sgt. Catherine Vasquez to reflect on the significant accomplishments of Vandenberg's Airman Leadership School (ALS) during her tenure as commandant.



From 2021 to 2024, her leadership propelled the ALS team to achieve remarkable milestones and set new standards in military education. On June 27, 2024, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 Senior Enlisted Leader, recognized Vasquez during her final ALS graduation as commandant. He presented her with his coin and said, “Master Sgt. Catherine Vasquez is a rockstar Airman, humble leader, and one of the most caring people you’ll ever meet. Over the last three years, her selfless and steady leadership prepared over 300 Airmen and Guardians to become frontline supervisors."



Becoming an ALS commandant has been a dream job for Vasquez.



“My father passed away the same year that I went through ALS, and the experience changed my life and the trajectory of my military career. My instructor, peers, and the ALS curriculum helped me through one of the hardest times in my life, and I knew if I ever got the chance to pay it forward, I would jump at the opportunity to do so,” she said.



Vasquez executed the mission with unparalleled dedication, alongside her team members Tech. Sgt. Channing Flynn and Staff Sgt. Emerald Hicks. Conducting seven ALS classes annually, including one at Los Angeles Air Force Base, the team graduated new service leaders across four major commands and field commands, and awarded 1,700 Community College of the Air Force credits.



Vasquez and her team modernized the schoolhouse by consolidating outdated equipment, investing in new technology, and enhancing classroom air conditioning and restroom facilities. They also acquired an in-house lactation pod for nursing mothers and created benchmark lesson plan templates for 68 other schoolhouses.



“I’m extremely proud of what my team accomplished,” said Vasquez. “As a result of all of their hard work and dedication, we earned the U.S. Space Force ALS of the Year for 2022, U.S. Space Force’s Force Development Flight of the Year in 2023, and contributed to our squadron, the 30th Force Support Squadron, winning the Air Force’s 2024 Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank award for Best Small Force Support Squadron.”



One of Vasquez’s proudest moments was leading the effort to dedicate and rename the ALS building after Tuskegee Airman and retired Chief Master Sgt. Arthur N. Hicks on March 1, 2023, instilling enlisted heritage, and honoring his legacy within the building. The event was commemorated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by 150 guests, including Hicks’ family.



“It was an honor and privilege to make this effort come to life. The highlight for me was getting to hear all the stories that his family shared about him, his successes, and the positive impact he made on the nation and local community,” she said.



Vasquez also advocated for a fourth professional military instructor position to be added to the ALS team. She was successful, and another instructor position was added during Fiscal Year 2024.



“As a team, we observed the operations tempo and saw room to further enhance our abilities to develop more future front-line supervisors,” explained Vasquez. “The team worked extremely hard, guiding 167 students through, ultimately allowing us to bring a future member to the team.”



In addition to her role as the ALS commandant, Vasquez was instrumental in founding the Women of Vandenberg Empowerment Network (WoVEN). She spearheaded events focused on networking, professional development, and volunteering. These initiatives earned WoVEN the Space Operations Command's Air Force Diversity and Inclusion Innovation Team of the Year award in 2023.



Her exemplary performance and dedication did not go unnoticed, as she was recently honored with the Air Force Materiel Command 2024 Enlisted Professional Military Education Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for U.S. Space Force award.



“Although closing this chapter is bittersweet, I will forever keep the lessons learned and experiences gained with me and share with others as the opportunities arise. Leading the first-ever all-female cadre has been an absolute honor,” she said. “I am proud to serve alongside my teammates, and I know that Master Sgt. Wade McBride will carry the torch as the next commandant with great pride!”